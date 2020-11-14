SHERIDAN — The Dickinson State University football team made school history last Saturday by finishing as the program’s sixth team in history to end a season undefeated. The Blue Hawks beat Presentation College 52-34, and Sheridan High School graduate Drew Boedecker proved instrumental in the victory and Dickinson’s 9-0 season.
During the quarterback’s first year as a starter at the university in Dickinson, North Dakota, the North Star Athletic Association conference named Boedecker its Offensive Player of the Week three times. The play caller helped the Blue Hawks capture its sixth-straight NSAA football championship.
“It was a pretty unbelievable season,” Boedecker said. “Being able to go 9-0 was a feat in and of itself, but it was a season of uncertainty because we didn’t know if we’d get to Week One. Then, each week was just another game we got to play and, eventually, we were able to string together our scheduled season.”
For Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian, the impressive season didn’t surprise Boedecker’s 2016 head football coach. Boedecker led the Broncs to an 11-1 record and their second straight championship during the then-senior’s first year as Sheridan’s quarterback.
“He was definitely one of our major leaders, both vocally and by example,” Julian said. “He had a great work ethic and really worked at getting better. … We were pleased with his leadership development over the course of his career.”
Boedecker played wide receiver for the Broncs until the 2016 season, but he finished as 4A’s best quarterback in 2016, averaging 177.3 yards per game and 14.8 yards per completion and ending the season with a 184.7 quarterback efficiency rating.
Since attending Dickinson, which is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, an entity similar to the NCAA but for smaller colleges and universities, Boedecker refined his quarterback skills by serving as the program’s backup for the past two years.
The Blue Hawks head coach Pete Stanton said the junior earned the starting job for the 2020 season at fall camp and saw similar leadership qualities Julian saw four years ago in Boedecker.
“When he took over the role as starter, it was really important for the guys to see him as a leader,” Stanton said. “... He was considered one of our leaders, and he took over that leadership role. He has a good rapport with everybody on the team.”
Not only did Boedecker lead the Broncs and Blue Hawks through the air, but he helped both teams on the ground. In 2016, Boedecker finished as Sheridan’s third-best rusher, with 214 total yards, and the 4A’s fourth-best all-purpose offensive player.
This past season, Boedecker passed for 2,021 total yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 224.5 yards per game and 12.7 yards per completion, and added 187 yards on the ground.
Julian remembers Boedecker regularly making the right reads while piloting Sheridan’s offense in its second year of instituting the run-pass option. Stanton said Boedecker’s ability to read the opposing team’s defense and use his arm or his legs to get the first down proved invaluable for Dickinson.
Boedecker credits his experience with the RPO at Sheridan for preparing him for the Blue Hawks’ style of play, saying the terminology was different but the concepts remained the same.
“The things we were able to do at Sheridan were able to influence my way at college and help me have the success I had this year,” Boedecker said.
The speed of college football coupled with the pressure of leading Dickinson and the uncertainty that came with the potential impact of the coronavirus on the NAIA’s 2020 football season made for a nervous Boedecker during his first week at quarterback.
But every week, Boedecker became more comfortable and showed resilience when sometimes playing behind the score.
“He handled himself very well,” Stanton said. “Through the ups and downs, he was very level-headed and had a good demeanor out there. That really helped as far as the camaraderie of the team and doing good things on the field.”
Julian has witnessed the maturity that came with Boedecker’s high school to college transition, as he still keeps in touch with the Sheridan alumnus, and teased Boedecker for his physical growth from “skinny as a scarecrow” to collegiate athlete.
Boedecker said the weight he’s put on in college gave him the ability to withstand hits as the quarterback and joked it’s helped his mom avoid fearing her son would “break in half” every time he took a hit.
The Blue Hawks and Boedecker will spend time in the gym, staying in shape and conditioning to be ready for the NAIA’s spring culminating event. Boedecker looks forward to the NAIA Football Championship Series rescheduled from this fall to April 17 and 24 and May 1 and 10, 2021 due to COVID-19.