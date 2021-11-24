11-09-21 Xiomara Robinson makes championship brief 01.jpeg
Sheridan High School graduate Xiomara Robinson runs for the Black Hills State cross-country team this fall season. Robinson qualified for the NCAA Division II Championship race later this month.

 Courtesy Photo | Black Hills State University Athletics

SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University cross-country's Xiomara Robinson, also a Sheridan High School graduate, competed in the NCAA Division II Cross-Country National Championships in Saint Leo, Florida, Nov. 20.

Robinson took the course at 6:30 a.m. and ran the 6K in 21 minutes, 13.5 seconds, which earned her 22nd out of 250 Division II student-athletes.

Robinson's 22nd place finish earned her All-American status.

"I am so proud of Xio," said head cross-country coach Brian Medigovich. "Xio ran a great race and fought the entire way through a difficult course."

Robinson earned her career best 6K time at the NCAA DII South Central Region Cross-Country Championships in Lubbock, Texas, where she completed a 6K in 21:03.9, which helped her earn a bid to the NCAA DII National Championship race.

This was Robinson's second outing at an NCAA DII National Championship cross-country meet with her first outing coming her freshman year, 2018, where she earned a 138th place finish among racers competing with the Black Hills State women's cross-country team. That year, both Yellow Jacket cross-country teams earned team bids to the National Championship.

