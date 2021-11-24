SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University cross-country's Xiomara Robinson, also a Sheridan High School graduate, competed in the NCAA Division II Cross-Country National Championships in Saint Leo, Florida, Nov. 20.
Robinson took the course at 6:30 a.m. and ran the 6K in 21 minutes, 13.5 seconds, which earned her 22nd out of 250 Division II student-athletes.
Robinson's 22nd place finish earned her All-American status.
"I am so proud of Xio," said head cross-country coach Brian Medigovich. "Xio ran a great race and fought the entire way through a difficult course."
Robinson earned her career best 6K time at the NCAA DII South Central Region Cross-Country Championships in Lubbock, Texas, where she completed a 6K in 21:03.9, which helped her earn a bid to the NCAA DII National Championship race.
This was Robinson's second outing at an NCAA DII National Championship cross-country meet with her first outing coming her freshman year, 2018, where she earned a 138th place finish among racers competing with the Black Hills State women's cross-country team. That year, both Yellow Jacket cross-country teams earned team bids to the National Championship.