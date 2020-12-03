12-03-20 Robinson.jpg

Xiomara Robinson competes for the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets this season. A Sheridan graduate, Robinson was recently named a BHSU “Warrior of the Month” for November.

 Courtesy photo | Riley Baker /Black Hills State University

SHERIDAN —Sheridan graduate and cross-country student-athlete at Black Hills State University Xiomara Robinson was named Warrior of the Month for November.

The junior led the Yellow Jackets at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships cross-country championships by finishing 14th with a 22:28.3 time in the six-kilometer event — the highest finish by a female in BHSU history. Robinson also won the Gage McSpadden Memorial Cross Country Invite in Spearfish during the season.

"With consistent ups and downs and COVID-19 restrictions, her focus never changed this past season," cross-country head coach Scott Foley said in the university’s press release. "To compete and train as hard as she did in a pandemic was something special. She was going to make the most out of the limited opportunity given to her. Xio is one of the most determined runners I have ever had the privilege of working with."

Robinson leads her team with experience and “excellent” guidance while double majoring in chemistry and biology and carrying a 3.8 GPA.

At home in Sheridan, Robinson volunteers as a Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run Jaws Station helper. She serves food at her church for the less fortunate, along with volunteering for the Wyoming Special Olympics.

