SHERIDAN — Twenty-seven minutes remained in the Sheridan High School girls soccer game against Campbell County Tuesday evening. The scoreboard showed a 1-0 Lady Broncs advantage, though the Lady Camels had dominated the early stretch of the second half.
“Blue, you’ve got to want it here,” head coach Kevin Rizer called to his team playing on its heels despite their advantage and strong first-half showing.
Sheridan’s ability to survive a Campbell County offensive push, a goal from senior Aria Heyneman in the 23rd minute of the second half and the Lady Broncs’ will to win ultimately gave Sheridan a 2-0 victory over the Lady Camels and its sixth win in a row.
“We all really want it,” Heyneman said. “Even when we have our moments, we push through and stay positive. We really want to win.”
Speed and winning early 1-on-1 battles led the Lady Broncs to improve to 9-3-1 and secure a top-three finish in the conference with their 6-3-1 4A East record.
The six-game winning streak gives Sheridan confidence ahead of its regular-season finale against Thunder Basin Friday, but the Lady Broncs’ second-half performance Tuesday showed head coach Kevin Rizer areas where his team could still improve.
“It’s hard when you’re dominating a team, and then the second half starts,” Rizer said. “I think that’s just a difficult thing for a young team to overcome. I think we were feeling pretty good about ourselves, and we need to remember we almost gave that game away. There were times when they could have tied it.”
The Lady Broncs flew through the first half, playing in the Lady Camels’ offensive zone for the first 10 minutes of the contest and forcing the Campbell County goalkeeper into making several saves. Sheridan goalkeeper Libby Gardner answered with her first big save of the game in the 15th minute, sliding onto a loose ball in the goal box.
For the following three minutes, the Lady Camels showed their offensive capabilities before sophomore Sydni Bilyeu, junior Emma Larson and freshman Emma Prior changed the momentum with a trio of passes that just missed the goal in the 19th minute.
Bilyeu won a battle in the corner of the field to the left of Campbell County’s goal and passed to senior Kayleigh Thomas. Thomas’ cross to the front of the goal didn’t reach a Sheridan player immediately, but the ball found itself at the feet of Larson who floated a shot just over Campbell’s keeper Callie Radel for a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.
“We’ve been better with our communication and being intentional with our balls,” Bilyeu said. “We’re playing better as a team.”
Playing with a 1-0 lead at halftime, Sheridan struggled to move the ball up field, prompting the aforementioned reminder from Rizer.
A five-minute long offensive stretch led to Heyneman throwing the ball to Sheridan freshman Adeline Burgess who passed to freshman Jada Berry who passed back to Heyneman 10 yards back from the goal. Heyneman’s shot sailed over the heads of the Campbell County defense and into the top right corner of the Lady Camels goal for a 2-0 lead.
Despite facing a larger deficit, the Lady Camels played more aggressively for the remainder of the game and took three corner kicks in the waning minutes of the contest. Because the Lady Broncs surrendered turnovers and suffered from miscommunication in the second half, they knew their 2-0 win came with a caveat to commit to improvement during the following two days of practice.
Nonetheless, Rizer expressed pride in Sheridan recording its sixth straight win, and the Lady Broncs turn their attention to the visiting Thunder Basin at 4 p.m. Friday for senior night.
“These wins give us confidence,” Heyneman said. “It’s going to be a tough game [Friday], but I think we’re going to be OK.”