SHERIDAN — Andy Scheib has been training.
Yes, he’s prepping for his third season as the head coach of the North American 3 Hockey League’s Sheridan Hawks. But Scheib also has been upping his golf game.
He’s ready for the second annual Sheridan Hawks Cup Golf Tournament.
“I mean, you have to talk smack (to the team),” Scheib said. “We’re playing two or three times a week, so my golf game is going good.”
Cup participants tee off at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28, at the Powder Horn Golf Club. It is an 18-hole scramble and includes 36 teams of four golfers each. All proceeds from the event, which costs each foursome a total of $600 to enter, will help cover the Hawks’ organizational costs for the upcoming season.
Last year, the first-ever Hawks Cup raised around $20,000, Scheib said, and drew 40 sponsors.
“We had it filled,” Scheib said. “We raised a lot of money. The community supported us pretty well. I think, overall, it was a big success.”
Scheib said this year’s tournament should look similar to the 2020 version. He is hoping for comparable success.
A few current and former Hawks players will be hitting the links for the event, including Aaron Hicks. Hicks will return to Sheridan for his second season this fall, but he didn’t play in the golf tournament last year.
“(My golf game) is decent,” Hicks said. “I’m not great, but I’m not too shabby, either. I’ve been playing golf ever since I was little, so I’d like to think I’m good … We’re all hockey players. We’re all competitive people, so I’d assume there will be trash-talking.”
Hicks said the community support of the golf cup and the Hawks in general doesn’t go unnoticed by the team.
“That means everything to us,” he said. “Without the community and without them supporting us, we probably wouldn’t be having a team. They’re good people. I mean, you’ll be walking down the street, and they’ll notice you from a game. Or you’ll be going to breakfast someplace, and they’ll pay for your breakfast or something like that. They’re just great, awesome people, and without them, we probably wouldn’t be playing. It’s awesome we have a community like that that’s really interested in our hockey program.”
Registration and payment for the cup are due by Aug. 22. Signups are open on the Hawks’ website or by mail.
The event will feature a post-round social, auction and raffle items, and a hole-in-one contest.
The prize for hitting a hole-in-one? A brand-new Jeep Gladiator truck from Sheridan Motors.
“I hope someone wins it,” Scheib said.
The Hawks begin their season Sept. 10 with a weekend set against the Helena Bighorns at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. But first, the Hawks Cup.
“If you’re looking for a good time and you want to donate to a good cause,” Scheib said, “this is a good opportunity to have some fun and enjoy the last few weeks of summer here.”