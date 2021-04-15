ST. LOUIS — Forty-five games and 195 days since the start of the North American 3 Hockey League season have set up the Sheridan Hawks to play in the Fraser Cup national tournament against the Northeast Generals. A two-game playoff sweep of the Missoula Jr. Bruins, a three-game series win over the Great Falls Americans and a two-day trip to St. Louis puts the No. 4-seeded Generals in front of the No. 1-seeded Sheridan Thursday afternoon.
The Hawks share an excited energy ahead of the first national tournament game, though their characteristic banter died quickly when the drills began and passes snapped back and forth from players’ sticks during their 45-minute practice Wednesday.
“I think it’s going to be a really good game,” forward Jacob Cummings said. “The boys are going to be fired up.”
“We have to realize what we have as a group, come together as one and put the pieces together, finally,” forward Nick Wieben added.
“Everyone’s ready to give it all they’ve got,” forward Nathan Gilleshammer said.
As has been the approach for much of the Hawks’ season, the players treat the game that carries higher stakes no differently than a regular season matchup against a division opponent. Head coach Andy Scheib noticed heightened eagerness from his players during the team’s practice Wednesday, as the Hawks are “giddy” to play on the national stage.
Playing round-robin in one of two three-team pools makes it so the Hawks play the Generals Thursday and the No. 6-seeded North Iowa Bulls Friday. The top two teams in each pool will be reseeded for the semifinals Sunday, making it so two losses will send Sheridan home and two wins would solidify a spot in the semifinals, but a 1-1 record could too.
But the Hawks will merely think of playing “just another hockey game,” per Gilleshammer.
“We can’t think about being done in two games,” Scheib said. “We’ve got to think about the positives and where we could go and enjoy the process. If we work hard and play hard, we’re going to be just fine.”
Sheridan arrived in St. Louis — where they stay just over 15 minutes from the St. Peters Rec-Plex that will ice the tournament’s games this weekend — with a 39-1 regular season record and 4-1 postseason record. The Hawks lost just their second game of the season when they played to a 7-3 loss to the Great Falls Americans in the Frontier Division Finals April 9, though Sheridan responded with a 4-1 win to claim the division title and No. 1 seed in the tournament.
Their opponents finished the regular season 32-9 in the NA3HL’s East Division, and Northeast played to a 4-2 record in the postseason thus far. The Generals lost the first game in both the first round of the playoffs and their division finals before rattling off two straight wins in both series to earn the No. 4 seed in the national tournament.
Though the Hawks opt to focus on their performance and game plan, rather than tailor their game to their opponent’s play, they looked to improve their power play breakouts during practice after special teams played a major factor in their division finals but looked “up and down,” per Scheib.
The penalty kill surrendered six goals in three games to the Americans, though it scored three shorthanded goals, and the man-advantage managed seven goals on 19 power plays in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
On the other end of the ice, the Generals recorded a 35.9 power-play percentage for the fourth-best mark in the league at the end of the regular season. Their power play ranked fifth of 21 teams in the playoffs, and Northeast recorded a 92.9% penalty kill while scoring three shorthanded goals.
Sheridan and Northeast haven’t met before and didn’t play any common teams this season, and Cummings recognized it will feel “a little different” when the Hawks line up against players they’ve never seen before.
Of those players, forward James Clarke ranks third in the league with nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) in the playoffs, and goaltender Patrick Colburn finished his East division matchups as the eighth best goalie, allowing an average of 2.17 goals against and recording a .887 save percentage.
Cummings scored three goals and logged seven assists for a team-best nine points in the playoffs thus far, and goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos has allowed an average of 1.84 goals while playing to a .947 save percentage in the postseason.
“Our team has the skill and the mindset to be able to play anybody in the league,” Wong-Ramos said. “On top of that, we go into every game with the same approach to play our style of game.”
Puck drop between the Hawks and Northeast Generals is at 3 p.m. MDT at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Thursday. All of the Fraser Cup tournament games can be streamed on HockeyTV.com.
“We’re just trying to take it one step at a time, enjoy what we’re doing,” Scheib said. “We’re letting the guys know this might be the last time they play for a championship in their lives. We want them to enjoy it, but we know what we’re trying to do.”