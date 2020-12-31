SHERIDAN — Fifteen minutes into the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks’ third practice after their holiday break had the junior hockey players skating north to south as part of a backchecking drill, systematically calling for pucks, making tape-to-tape passes and creating a three forward-on-two defenseman scenario.
The energy matched, if not exceeded, the Hawks’ characteristic enthusiasm during the early portion of Sheridan’s season, which it finished 14-1 and on a 13-game winning streak. As the Hawks prepare to take on the Yellowstone Quake in Cody Thursday night then turn around and welcome the Gillette Wild Friday and Saturday to ring in 2021, head coach Andy Scheib looks for Sheridan to continue its dominant start to the season.
“Now is the time of year when we can’t slow down,” Scheib said. “... We don’t want to change anything that we’re doing.”
Though the calendar has yet to flip to the new year and the Hawks have approximately 60% of their 2020-21 games left on the schedule, the start of 2021 brings March and the prospect of the North American 3 Hockey League playoffs closer. As Sheridan plays through the second half of their season, Scheib anticipates workouts and practices becoming shorter but plans to increase their intensity.
Similar to those which were on display during the Hawks’ Dec. 19 game against Helena when Scheib scratched several of Sheridan’s top point-getters and best goalies, lineup changes will likely impact the second game of the team’s series against Frontier Division opponents in the future. Depth affords the Hawks coaching staff the ability to rest players and protect them from injury as the season progresses and playoffs approach.
On paper, Sheridan boasts a better win percentage than the same time last year and sits atop the Frontier Division standings while remaining third in the league with several games in hand compared to the NA3HL’s top-two teams. On the ice, the team’s skill shows in its average margin of victory of 7.6 goals and players say the Hawks’ intangible team chemistry and “closeness” off the ice elevates their game.
Before the holiday break, Scheib expressed satisfaction with Sheridan’s roster after adding eight players throughout the first half of the season. Defenseman Dakota Kott, one of those newcomers, anticipates the Hawks growing closer during this stretch before the playoffs.
“We have the team that Coach put together, and he thinks we can win a championship,” Kott said, “but without that bond and coming close together, there’s no way we’ll be able to do it.”
Scheib similarly voiced the value of a cohesive Sheridan team.
“You can see it in the chemistry with a more established group now,” Scheib said. “Team chemistry on and off the ice is key to what we have going now.”
The difference shows in how Scheib and assistant coach Chad Bailey structure the Hawks practices with an emphasis on “flow” and developing skills whereas last year during Sheridan’s inaugural season the Hawks focused more on “outworking” their opponents.
Even with the added talent and depth compared to last season and the better statistical performances, Kott said practices continue to strike a balance between skill and hard work — the Hawks refuse to dwell on their past successes as the second half of the season begins and the postseason looms.
Sheridan veteran Peyton Kesselhon played in the playoffs for the Hawks last season before COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the NA3HL postseason and said the team’s focus remains game-to-game, though the familiar feeling of potential playoffs sit in the back of the returning Hawks’ minds.
“We keep saying, ‘We’ve got to keep going,’” Kesselhon said. “‘We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas. We can’t slow down.’”
Puck drop on the road against the Yellowstone Quake is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and at 7:30 p.m. at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center Friday and Saturday against the Gillette Wild. The Whitney Rink has a limited capacity of 105 spectators due to coronavirus protocols, and admission is not guaranteed.