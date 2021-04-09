SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks beat the Great Falls Americans 4-1 to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three Frontier Division finals series.
Defenseman Simon Herz put the Hawks on the board first at 9:30 of the first period, and forward Nick Wieben scored just 3:06 into the second period to make it 2-0 early.
Forward Nathan Gilleshammer extended Sheridan’s lead to 3-0 at 12:47 of the second period, though Wieben’s goal would go down as the game-winner because Great Falls forward Micah Serino netted one for the Americans on the power play with 10 seconds left to play in the second period.
Gilleshammer added an empty-net insurance tally with 1:35 left in the game, while goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
The Hawks return to Sheridan to host the Americans at 7:30 p.m. Friday and, if needed, Saturday.