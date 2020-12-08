SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School announced its winter event protocols for the 2020-21 season in accordance with the current Wyoming public health orders and Wyoming High School Activities Association considerations.
Spectators will be limited to 100 or 25% of a space’s total capacity, whichever is fewer, at all indoor events/functions. Participants will be allotted a specific number of tickets to claim for spectators of their choosing at each event.
No general admission tickets will be available, but SHS will attempt to stream and record all winter events whenever possible.
Masks must be worn at all times by spectators, event staff, coaches/sponsors and nonparticipating team personnel in the building in which the event is taking place. The mask requirement will be strictly enforced. Spectators can expect multiple announcements reminding them to wear their face coverings and to exit the venue at the conclusion of the event.
Players and coaches are expected to wear masks during team huddles.
Fans will be asked to leave the facility immediately following an event to assist in cleanup and alleviate congregation of spectators and participants — there should be no congregating in the building, gyms, commons, exits or in the parking lot before or after events. The facility will be cleared between each event to sanitize the space and manage re-entry when multiple events are scheduled back-to-back.
Spectators will not be allowed in team camps or on team benches. All non-participating players and personnel must sit in designated team areas behind their bench area with masks on. Bench personnel and players must be masked while on the bench.
Concessions will not be available at any event. No food or drink of any kind will be allowed for spectators in the gym, aquatic center or auditorium.
No visiting team cheerleaders or band members will be permitted.
Below are the other protocols.
Auditorium events
Up to 100 spectators will be allowed. Ticket distribution will vary based on the activity taking place and the limitations will be communicated by the activity office and/or sponsor of the event.
Basketball and wrestling home events
Each home participant will be allotted two tickets per event in which they participate. Visiting participants will also be allotted two tickets per event in which they participate.
Remaining unused tickets will be utilized for coaches’ families, student body and staff.
For events in the SHS auxiliary gym, each home participant will be allotted two tickets per event in which they participate. Tickets will not be allotted to visitors due to capacity constraints in this venue.
Swimming home events
Each home participant will be allotted two tickets per meet. Tickets will not be allotted to visitors.
Indoor track events
No spectators will be allowed until the state meet.
The WHSAA will release information about the swimming and indoor track state events at a later date.
When participating in events on the road, the Sheridan County School District 2 activities office will communicate with coaches, parents and participants concerning any restrictions the host site may have regarding participants and spectators.
As changes are made to the Wyoming statewide public health orders and WHSAA considerations, SCSD2 will adapt the above protocols and communicate any changes to participant and spectator guidelines through various media outlets.
If anyone has any questions, they can contact the activities offices of the campus in question.