SHERIDAN — The five back-to-back NBA games Christmas Day were played without fans in attendance similar to Sheridan County’s policies limiting spectators to family members of the schools’ student-athletes. But when Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton drained six 3-pointers in the first half of the Bucks’ game and when the Lakers’ LeBron James air-balled a free throw, piped in crowd noise punctuated the moments — a luxury the local high school teams do not have.
“The NFL is piping noise in, so they can’t say it doesn’t matter,” Sheridan High School’s head cheer coach Stephanie Vela said. “The NBA piped noise in and the MLB piped noise in. We are making the noise of hundreds of people.”
“We’re making up for everyone else not being there,” sophomore Aiden Vielhauer added.
The Sheridan cheer team no longer stands baseline underneath the basketball hoop in the Sheridan High School gym during the Broncs and Lady Broncs basketball games but occupy several rows of the bleachers to the left of their pre-COVID-19-protocols location.
There are no call-and-response chants with the student section, though when the pep band plays at the basketball games, they work with the cheerleaders from across the gym to create the game-day atmosphere resembling years past. The Broncs cheer team’s stomps resonate from the stands, drawing the attention of the sparse parent crowd and occasionally the Broncs’ opponents.
“It’s pretty fun,” senior Halie Reagan said. “It’s different, but I like it because we’re trying new stuff.”
After football season ends, the cheer team takes a week or two off then prepares its cheers for basketball season. The cheerleaders typically look forward to their “Silent Night” game where they and the student section stay silent before the Broncs score 10 points during the final game before the Christmas break. The students sing Christmas carols during timeouts and between quarters, and the cheer team performs a choreographed dance to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” or Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock.”
With the spectator limitations, the Sheridan cheer team didn’t repeat their holiday traditions this year and spent the first two weekends of basketball season adjusting to cheering from the bleachers and without a student section. During timeouts now, the Broncs will stand on each other’s shoulders and, throughout the game, the cheerleaders will direct their cheers toward the teams’ performances on the court instead of their usual interactive cheers.
Though the change of location made it so the Bronc and Lady Bronc cheerleaders had to reconfigure their cheers to ensure knees and ankles don’t bash into the bleachers, they rarely have to duck to avoid stray basketballs or scurry out of referees’ way and are afforded more space in the stands than the several feet on the baseline.
“They’ve come up with so many ways to, ‘Let’s hit a stomp here. Let’s hit the front of the bleachers,’” Vela said. “I love it — their creativity.”
When Vela found out her team would be allowed to attend Sheridan’s basketball games, she looked online for inspiration from schools that typically have their cheerleaders in the stands and researched how NCAA schools were dealing with coronavirus-related cheer protocols.
As the only student group in Sheridan’s gym, Vela encourages her team to cheer more loudly than previous years and coaches the cheerleaders through their game-day routines while wearing masks. The mask-wearing and anticipation of mandatory, exposure-related quarantines has created more versatile cheerleaders, as the athletes learn more than one stunting position and understand they might be a No. 1, 2 or 3 during “ripple” cheers.
“We are thankful, we really are,” Vela said. “Just thankful for everything that we’ve got.”
On social media, the area high school cheer teams support each other while adhering to the state and respective schools’ specific protocols. Vela notices her team maintains the same high energy that defined cheer practices last year with an added element of resiliency from the Sheridan Bronc cheerleaders this season.
Amid adapting to the basketball game protocols, the cheer team spends its practices preparing for the state spirit competition which the Wyoming High School Activities Association moved from the end of March to the end of January.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs will use their basketball game day experiences when they compete against 4A schools at the Casper Events Center Jan. 29.