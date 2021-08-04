SHERIDAN — When Lori Byrd came to Sheridan High School in 1987, the school’s gym lacked air conditioning. That was commonplace at the time.
During the last 34 years, Byrd shifted to multiple different jobs, retired and then came back to Sheridan High School as the head volleyball coach once again last year. Still no air conditioning.
But that’s about to change. Later this month, as a sort of grand finale of renovations, air conditioning will be added to the gym.
“It really will be a game-changer,” Byrd said.
It caps a redesign of the facility this summer. Sheridan painted the walls and added new portable bleachers, wall mats, bottle fillers, lowerable basketball hoops, folding chairs and more.
“I just love the new look,” Activities Director Don Julian said. “... And I really believe, when you have good stuff, people respect it more. You’re taking care of not only your equipment but your facilities. There’s a greater respect out of the people coming to those events and the people using those. Any time you (enhance facilities), it adds to the whole experience for everybody who’s part of it.”
The project commenced right after school let out in June. Julian said a few aspects were delayed, but the goal remains to be finished by the time school starts at the end of this month. The portable bleachers are being constructed this week.
The renovations were made possible by a $250,000 donation from First Federal Bank & Trust and supplemented by funding from the school district. Not all of the money has been used yet, but the remaining sum will go toward further gym improvements.
Much of the replaced equipment was more than 30 years old. Julian came to Sheridan in 2007. The next year, the floor was redone and the basketball hoops were moved back. Other than a few small tweaks, the gym hadn’t been touched before or after then until the last two years.
Last year, the school installed a new speaker system as a precursor to this summer’s makeover.
The upgrades will be enjoyed by tons of people. The gym is utilized for practice and games by all of Sheridan’s indoor sports teams. It also hosts physical education classes and events like prom and graduation.
“There’s probably not another room in our school district that sees more use than the gym,” Julian said.
Julian said the renovated facility now creates opportunities, like holding youth basketball camps on the lowerable hoops, in the future.
As for Byrd, she can’t wait for her team to start playing in the gym this fall. She wants the redesign to instill two feelings in Sheridan High School students and athletes.
“I hope it makes the kids proud when they see it,” Byrd said. “I’m hoping it makes them not want to lose on their home court, too.”