SHERIDAN — To officially start the indoor track and field season Monday, Sheridan High School head coach Taylor Kelting stood in front of a smaller-than-normal group of athletes seated on the visiting team’s bleachers at Homer Scott Field. Though this indoor track season will not escape untouched by coronavirus protocols, Kelting began by reminding the Broncs and Lady Broncs of the team’s mission statement, which remains unscathed despite changes to the season.
“Being a good person, being a better student and coming here and being the best athlete that you can be — that’s the main thing we’ve talked the past five years about,” Kelting said. “We’re striving to be better each and every day.”
The mid-distance and long-distance coach Art Baures addressed student-athletes who formed a semi-circle around him on the sideline of the field.
“Just talking to them for five minutes, they were thrilled,” Baures said. “They told me in the hallway today how excited they were to get back to practice.”
Both Baures and Kelting witnessed eagerness from their student-athletes during Sheridan’s “open track” workouts where the Broncs and Lady Broncs could complete voluntary workouts with their peers but were unable to be coached specifically for their event. Though many athletes held themselves accountable during the several-week break between fall sport finales and Jan. 4, completing a workout with teammates feels slightly more enjoyable and rewarding.
“This is epic,” senior David Standish said. “It’s been too long since the last track season when we got the whole family on the track. It’s just amazing to be here. I’m so happy, really happy.”
Sheridan’s boys cross-country team recorded several perfect scores during their season, claiming first through fifth place three times, but finished third at the 4A State Championship meet. The Broncs plan to use the indoor track and field season as a form of redemption.
“It feels really good, because it feels a lot like having a second chance,” senior Reese Charest said.
“They did the work, and I think they see this as a way to finish that work,” Baures said. “... I think it’s an opportunity for them to shine. In life when you don’t get exactly what you want, you find other ways and you find other opportunities, and I think that’s how they see this.”
The blue Sheridan track held fewer athletes than in previous years and participation numbers are lower than in year’s past, though the intensity has increased among the athletes who work to earn a spot at the state championship meet in two months.
The qualification standards for Wyoming’s State Championship meet have changed from four athletes per school allotted for each event to only the top eight runners and top nine field athletes across the state competing in Gillette Feb. 27 (boys) and March 6 (girls), leading to approximately 100 athletes showing up for the first day of track practice by Kelting’s estimates compared to 160 last year.
Nevertheless, the return to official practice with targeted critique and focus on field events brought the camaraderie absent with the cancellation of the outdoor track and field season.
“It’s a good feeling seeing my friends and running track again,” sophomore sprinter Dominic Kaszas said. “It’s just an exciting feeling.
“There’s a seriousness about it,” Kaszas continued. “... [The first official practice] adds an element of competitiveness.”
The Broncs and Lady Broncs will start their season at an all-day track and field meet without spectators Jan. 16 at Gillette.