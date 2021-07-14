SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team traveled to Chadron, Nebraska, for a camp and advanced to the championship game last weekend.
The Lady Broncs were one of 12 varsity teams from Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska to attend. They finished 7-4-1 in 12 matches, winning 15 of their 22 total sets. Sheridan dropped both sets (21-18, 21-11) to Chadron NE in the championship.
“It was a great weekend of volleyball, and the girls now know some of the things we need to work on for the upcoming season,” coach Lori Byrd said.