SHERIDAN — After 15 years as Sheridan High School’s activities director, Don Julian will retire after this school year. He turned in a letter stating his intentions to Sheridan County School District 2 a week and a half ago, and the move became official at Monday’s board meeting.
“It isn’t a hasty decision or something that I haven’t spent a significant amount of time planning for,” Julian told The Sheridan Press. “There are a lot of factors that play into a decision like this. At the end of the day, I just kind of feel like it’s a good time for me to step away. I believe most all of our programs are in a decent way right now.”
Julian has spent a combined 32 years working in education. He came to Sheridan as AD and head football coach in 2007 after stints in Casper, Riverton and the University of Wyoming. He stepped down as the Broncs’ coach following the 2017 season after winning five 4A state championships in 11 years and effectively revitalizing the program.
His contract with the district runs through June 30. He predicts the AD opening will be posted to the public no later than next week and his successor will take over July 1.
“I think it’s a good time for me to step aside and let someone come in with some new ideas and new ways and add to what we’ve already put together here over the last 15 years, which is substantial,” Julian said.
He has a few projects to complete before leaving. He mentioned the hiring of a new volleyball coach in the wake of Lori Byrd’s retirement and a new tennis coach when Bob Faurot finishes his final season this spring, among other things.
“I plan to work really, really hard,” Julian said, “and put everything I can into finishing up the next several months the right way.”