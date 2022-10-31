SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept the Frontier division leaders Helena Bighorns Friday and Saturday night in the M&M Center. Sheridan earned back-to-back weekend sweeps and are sitting in fourth out of eight teams in the division.
“We proved a lot to ourselves,” said head coach Chad Bailey. “We’re only going to get better, because of this.”
Sheridan recorded a 6-39-1 season last year but have already passed their win total from last season 14 games in. The Hawks also started this season 1-5, including two losses at Helena. Bailey said his team has improved since the start of the season.
“It was going to take some time to get everyone together and get the camaraderie going. But the guys are buying into each other and buying into what I’m selling,” Bailey said.
The Hawks were confident coming into the series against Helena, because of their previous weekend sweep at Bozeman.
“We started to feel good after our sweep on the road,” hometown player McCaffrey Billings said. “[The] players in the locker room are calling this month Hawktober. We have a little run going.”
The Hawks defeated the Bighorns 7-5 Friday night. Sheridan’s Danny Sheldon scored a minute into the game to start the early momentum. The Bighorns drew even with a goal of their own, but goals by Teejay Torgrimson and Sam Kleiman-Lee gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Sheridan added two more goals in the second period with the help of Kleiman-Lee and Wyatt Noble. The Hawks meant business and added another pair of goals in the third period, scored by Ryan McKenna and Makhai Sparks. The Bighorns scored three unanswered goals late, but still fell short.
In game two, it was Helena that had a fast start. The Hawks were still able to win 6-4 Saturday night.
The Bighorns led 3-0 in the first period, but Sheridan’s Joseph Epplin and McKenna scored a pair of goals in the last 1 minute and 3 seconds left before intermission. Sparks tied the game by scoring a powerplay goal less than two minutes into the second period, but Helena went ahead on their own power play goal later in the second period.
The third period was owned by the Hawks. McKenna evened the score early in the third period with a powerplay goal. Billings snuck the puck right behind the Helena goalie to score the game winner.
“It felt great to contribute and kind of be a hero tonight,” Billings said.
The Hawks’ McKenna scored a shorthanded goal.
The weekend sweep was ultimately a complete team effort, Bailey said, with many players contributing to the upset victories.
“It took the whole bench tonight to get the job done,” Bailey said. “And we knew it would need to be that way. (Helena) has a good team, and they have depth and we knew we were going to have to throw a bunch of shots their way and get some rebounds.”
The Hawks face the new divisional leaders, Gillette, on the road Friday at 7 p.m. and host next night at 7:30 p.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.