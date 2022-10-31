SHERIDAN —  The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept the Frontier division leaders Helena Bighorns Friday and Saturday night in the M&M Center. Sheridan earned back-to-back weekend sweeps and are sitting in fourth out of eight teams in the division.

 “We proved a lot to ourselves,” said head coach Chad Bailey. “We’re only going to get better, because of this.”

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

