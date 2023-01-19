SHERIDAN — Sheridan and Gillette teams have naturally built a rivalry over the years. The Broncs and Campbell County are no exception. Sheridan’s purple-clad rival will make its way to Sheridan High School this weekend. 

The Sheridan High School basketball teams host the Camels Friday night. The Lady Broncs tip off is at 5:30 p.m. and the boys basketball game will follow. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

