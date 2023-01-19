SHERIDAN — Sheridan and Gillette teams have naturally built a rivalry over the years. The Broncs and Campbell County are no exception. Sheridan’s purple-clad rival will make its way to Sheridan High School this weekend.
The Sheridan High School basketball teams host the Camels Friday night. The Lady Broncs tip off is at 5:30 p.m. and the boys basketball game will follow.
The Lady Broncs last saw Campbell County when the Camels eliminated them in the playoffs last season, losing 59-53. The postseason game was less than a month removed from the Lady Broncs defeating the Camels 52-35.
Sheridan girls basketball head coach Ryan Sullivan said the rivalry game is enough for his team to get ready for the game. The Lady Broncs have watched film on the postseason loss to the Camels, but getting back at the Lady Camels hasn’t been a point of discussion.
Whatever each team sees on the court from their rival probably won’t be a surprise.
“(Campbell County) graduated a couple of players since then, but they bring back a lot of the girls that we played against last year, and they’ve been playing against each other their entire lives. So they're pretty familiar with each other,” Sullivan said.
Campbell County (6-5) is a team that likes to shoot 3-pointers. Sheridan was able to eliminate many of the Lady Camel 3-point shots last season.
“They try to shoot 25 3-pointers per game,” Sullivan said. “Last year we were able to limit them to about 15 shots every time we played them. We have to make them shoot for two as well.”
Sullivan added Campbell County shoots about the same percentage from 3-point range as from inside the arch.
The Lady Broncs (7-2) pride themselves in being a solid defensive team as they have only allowed 28 points per game this season.
“Defensively, that's pretty tough,” Sullivan said of Sheridan’s defense. “I think we shouldn’t be caught up in so much as what Campbell County is going to do but just go out and play our game.”
The Lady Broncs have returned six players that played varsity minutes last season, but Sullivan also noted sophomore Kaylee Chase and freshman Ella Bilyeu have been contributors.
The Sheridan boys basketball team (6-3) is also preparing for the rivals. Head coach Jeff Martini is expecting to see a young team that is starting to find its groove.
The Camels started the season with eight straight losses but have since been on a three-game winning streak.
“They have a lot of sophomores that are playing significant minutes for them. There's some inconsistency that comes with that, but they're going to be very hard to beat,” Martini said. “They've shot it better the last couple of weeks, at least what I've seen on film. That makes them obviously more confident in every aspect of the game.”
Martini stressed his team needs to consistently take better shots and hit them as well, as well as play soundly on defense.
“In the games we lost it seemed like we couldn’t hit many of our shots. On defense, we have to do a good job closing out and keeping the ball in front of us. We have to do that against these two teams that we play this weekend. We just have to keep the ball in front of us.”
Martini said the Campbell rivalry isn’t what it used to be since the development of Thunder Basin High School, but said there is still a spark.
“We still probably don't like each other much,” Sullivan said. “We’ll go and play and have fun doing it.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.