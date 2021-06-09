SHERIDAN — After a year away, the Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series returns Friday and Saturday.
The Wyoming All-Stars host the Montana All-Stars Friday at Sheridan College’s Bruce Hoffman Dome. The girls play at 5:30 p.m., and the boys tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door.
Saturday, the teams will trek 125 miles north to Lockwood, Montana, and play at Lockwood High School. The schedule remains the same, as the girls start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The series between the two states has been held for more than 40 years. Montana’s boys team holds a 61-27 record against the Wyoming boys, while the Montana girl All-Stars have a 33-13 slate against Wyoming.
The 2020 games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. This year, there are no COVID restrictions at either site.