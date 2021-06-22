SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fairgrounds hosted a Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association event Saturday and Sunday, and two local competitors were buckle winners.
Senior Kolby Smith claimed the top spot in steer riding. Senior Bleu Butler won in goat tying and breakaway roping.
Nine other locals were participants, and seven of them placed in their respective events.
Senior Bre’Zhon Spang finished fourth in steer riding Saturday.
Senior Riggin Pearce ranked second in steer riding Saturday.
Senior Tyren Stewart placed fourth in steer riding Sunday.
Senior Tanner Layher took third in steer riding Saturday and second on Sunday.
Junior Sawyer Smith finished second in steer riding Saturday.
Junior Paisley Rice was ninth in goat tying Saturday and fifth on Sunday.
On Saturday, PeeWee Kinsley Painter ranked eighth in goat-tail tying. On Sunday, Painter was seventh in barrel racing, fifth in pole bending and fifth in goat-tail tying.