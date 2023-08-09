SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cheer team has reintroduced a school mascot to galvanize the student body and fan base.

The Bronc mascot took a two-year hiatus. Cheer coach Alli Thorne said she alluded in a flier that cheer tryouts could also entail mascot tryouts. A Sheridan student showed up for the purpose of becoming the mascot and earned the part. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you