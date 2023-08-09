SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cheer team has reintroduced a school mascot to galvanize the student body and fan base.
The Bronc mascot took a two-year hiatus. Cheer coach Alli Thorne said she alluded in a flier that cheer tryouts could also entail mascot tryouts. A Sheridan student showed up for the purpose of becoming the mascot and earned the part.
“They’ll be at every game and function that the cheerleaders are at as well as being there to interact with the crowd and all the people,” Thorne said.
The costume was kept in a high school closet over the last couple of years. Thorne, a second-year Sheridan cheer coach, said an older mascot head was also kept in storage.
“We went with the more fun and modern one. The other one was kind of terrifying. The other one looked very old and it’s honestly pretty scary looking,” Thorne said.
The cheer team reintroduced the mascot at Hoop Jam and also was present at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade in July with much fanfare.
“The parade was awesome,” Thorne said. “The kids loved him and wanted to give him high fives. Everyone seemed to be excited to see we have a mascot this year.”
The cheer team asked for name suggestions from the community on its Facebook page. A suggestion for “Bucky” won Alli Thorne over. Bucky the Bronc will be its official name.
Former activities director Don Julian said a live mascot was once used in his earlier days as activities director. The former coach said a live pony was dressed up and the cheerleaders led it out of the chute onto the field. Years after that, a horse and rider with a Bronc flag circled the track with the football team before the game.
Julian said he is pleased a mascot is being used once again.
“I think school spirit is a wonderful thing,” Julian said. “I’m glad they’re bringing it off the shelf and reinvigorating it because all that stuff is good for the kids and good for morale. It all has a meaning.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.