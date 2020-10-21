SHERIDAN — Youth hockey players lined the boards in front of Whitney Rink in the M&M Center’s home bench Sunday afternoon. Wearing a rainbow of different jerseys, the younger skaters pleaded with Amanda Alexander to stay on the same team as the head coach divided players for an end-of-practice scrimmage.
For 15 minutes, the Sheridan Amateur Hockey Association Under-19 Girls group played five-on-five with a goalie in each net, plus an extra netminder at one end. Older, taller and stronger girls skated with and against the younger, shorter and faster players. Alexander dropped the puck only after an icing call or a goal, though no one kept track of the score.
In three weeks, the program will ice a competitive under-19 girls team for the first time in more than five years — a testament to the girls’ passion for the game and a sign of increased interest in Sheridan’s girls youth hockey program.
Carsyn Thompson, 14, and Amanda’s daughter Brooke Alexander, 13, both sweaty, self-admittedly smelly and breathing hard after practice, found it easy to sum up their feelings for the upcoming hockey games and the rest of the season.
“Very excited,” Thompson and Brooke Alexander said in unison.
Amanda Alexander grew up in Vermont playing field hockey and competed as part of the University of Vermont’s NCAA Division I program. She knew how to skate but didn’t learn how to play ice hockey until moving to Sheridan in 2002 and joining the women’s group.
As Amanda Alexander became a student of the game, she became a teacher, as well. She helped coach the younger girls at first and has since taken over coaching the U-19 program.
The group’s participation in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League this season can be attributed to a sheer increase in numbers and the ability to roster an entire U-19 team.
The trend seen in Sheridan is in keeping with USA Hockey’s national numbers — from the organization’s 2014-15 registration numbers to 2019-20, female participation increased by 20.6% and there was a 9.3% increase in Thompson and Brooke Alexander’s 13-14 age group during the same period.
In the past 10 years, from 2009-10 to 2019-20, female participation jumped by 36.5%.
Every age group continues to see an increase in participation in just the last year (2018-19 to 2019-20), except the 7- to 8-year-olds category, which saw only a .03% decrease.
For fellow Sheridan Hawks coach Rachel Heide, the SAHA icing a U-19 girls program makes her emotional, considering her experience with girls youth hockey.
“I always get kind of choked up,” Heide said. “Playing girls hockey was some of the best hockey I ever played, and it was so much more than just hockey. If the girls can have that here, you have to go for it. You have to give it to them.”
Heide was born and raised in Sheridan and started playing hockey when she was 12 years old, a self-proclaimed late introduction to the game. But as she grew older and more competitive, Heide had to travel to Gillette to play on its U-19 team because Sheridan didn’t have a program.
The reintroduction of Sheridan’s U-19 competitive team brings Heide’s hockey story full circle. Though she originally opposed the program suggesting its predominantly younger girls play against older teenagers in the U-19 category, Heide remembered her love of the game often didn’t, and still doesn’t, come from the goals for and against but from friendships formed.
“Seeing them have so much fun, seeing them enjoy it, seeing them love it is all I want them to do,” Heide said. “I want them to love it as much as I do.”
Amanda Alexander echoes Heide’s sentiment, saying her favorite part of practice is seeing how much fun the girls have when focused either on one-on-one skating and scoring drills, how to properly lift an opponent’s stick or make backhand passes.
“The girls’ smiles and the pure joy and seeing how much fun they have,” Amanda Alexander said, “I think that’s probably the best part.”
Regardless of age level, many of the girls are “double-rostered” on the SAHA’s coed teams, but Amanda Alexander said there’s an added element of empowerment that comes with playing on an all-girls team. Alexander said she hopes to become competitive enough to entice its participants to focus solely on the girls team in the future.
Thompson and Brooke Alexander, both Sheridan natives who have been playing hockey for 10 years apiece, look forward to competing with each other and against Wyoming’s nine other U-19 girls teams.
During the program’s Sunday scrimmage, Thompson and Brooke Alexander skated on opposing teams with players significantly younger and shorter than them, something Amanda Alexander recognizes can be difficult when crafting practice plans.
But, when the U-19 Sheridan Hawks take to the ice, the older girls enjoy mentoring the younger ones and the younger skaters idolize their older counterparts as their hockey-loving coaches teach both fundamentals and strategy en route to the team’s first competition.
“We’re like family,” Thompson said. “We’re far beyond friends, because we’re not a group of friends — we’re family, for sure.”
The U-19 Sheridan Hawks will play Laramie and Rock Springs Nov. 6-8 at the Whitney Rink as part of the WAHL’s Strutting Her Stuffing tournament. Times are to be announced.