SHERIDAN — It’s the bottom of the third inning Wednesday at Ernie Rotellini Field, and Troy Waugh is holding a fake radar gun.
Waugh stands on the edge of the Sheridan Jets’ dugout and points the makeshift speed meter — made out of a paper cup with “SLOW” written in black pen on the front of it — at the Casper Roughnecks’ pitcher. The whole dugout chirps as the Jets add to their lead.
“We do that a lot — the radar gun,” Waugh said. “It just gets us going … We’ll make them out of cups, and we’ll write ‘slow’ or ’50 pod’ or something on them. And we’ll read the pitcher, and they’ll be like ‘Oh, I’m slow,’ and we’ll get up higher. They just feel their energy go down, and we’re getting up above them.”
Such is life for the Jets lately. They’ve been bringing the energy, and it’s paying off as they’ve played more teams on their own level.
As a B team, the Jets opened the season with a 4-10 stretch, mostly against A teams. But after sweeping a doubleheader against the Roughnecks Wednesday, they pushed their record to 10-11. They played another twin bill at Douglas Thursday, but those scores were unavailable by press time.
“I think that we’re just starting to piece things together,” Sheridan head coach Austin Cowen said. “We’re starting to execute good team at-bats, string things along, getting from one guy to the next. Not doing too much. Just getting our jobs done. They’re really starting to do those things. When you do that, the runs start happening.”
The runs did happen Tuesday and Wednesday. In the Jets’ four blowout wins against Spearfish and Casper, they never scored less than 10 runs.
Cowen has been happy with the performance of his defense and pitching staff, which has only allowed an opponent to reach a double-digit run total in one game this season.
“Defensively and pitching, we’ve been pretty solid all year,” Cowen said. “Even games we’ve lost, they’ve been close. We’ve lost several one-run games. So just keep pitching and challenging hitters, and our defense is out there behind them to make the routine plays and mix in some really good ones, as well. It’s really just a matter of timely hitting.”
And when it all comes together, the energy follows.
Wednesday, while their teammates hit, the rest of the Jets positioned themselves against the front fence of the dugout. They watched intently but never quietly, cheering with each pitch.
Sometimes, they encouragingly yelled the hitter’s name. Sometimes, it was nonsensical baseball chatter. And sometimes, it was ‘WOAH!” or “Hot Soup!” directed toward the opposing pitcher.
“We just say (hot soup) because it makes the pitcher feel like he’s throwing hard,” Waugh said. “Hot soup is like, ‘Oh, yeah, you think you’re throwing hard, but it’s really nothing.’ If they’re topping out at 79 miles per hour, hot soup makes them feel like, ‘Yeah, I guess I’m not throwing that fast.’”
Sheridan will play on its fourth consecutive day Friday, hosting two games against the Cody Cubs at Ernie Rotellini Field. The first kicks off at 3 p.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m.
The Jets will look to continue bringing the energy.
“When we do that and keep it light, that is when we’re at our best,” Cowen said. “That is what we’re trying to continue to do.”
Of course, winning always helps brighten the mood, too.