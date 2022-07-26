SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets earned a win in their first matchup at the American Legion 'A' State Tournament in Cody this week.
The eight-team, double-elimination bracket kicked off with games Monday. In the nightcap, the Sheridan Jets downed the Lovell Mustangs 10-4.
The Jets scored six runs in the first two innings to set the tone for the game, never letting go of the lead. The Sheridan squad added another four runs in the fourth to seal the victory.
Avon Barney led the Sheridan Jets on the mound, allowing just three runs on five hits over three and two-thirds innings. Barney also struck out five and didn't allow any free passes. Mason Manning threw three and one-third innings in relief.
The Jets racked up a total of 11 hits, with two apiece coming from Tyler Ormseth, Dyson Murner, Tyler Hutton and Riley Green.
The Jets will again compete in the nightcap Tuesday, facing off against the Cody Cubs at 7 p.m.