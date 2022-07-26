Jets005_print.jpg
Buy Now

Jets' Tyler Hutton is up to bat against Buffalo Monday, July 11, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets earned a win in their first matchup at the American Legion 'A' State Tournament in Cody this week. 

The eight-team, double-elimination bracket kicked off with games Monday. In the nightcap, the Sheridan Jets downed the Lovell Mustangs 10-4. 

Recommended for you