GILLETTE — The Sheridan Jets are state champions.
They went undefeated in four games last weekend in Gillette to claim the state title.
Opening the tournament Thursday, Sheridan used an early offensive explosion to beat Bridger Valley 11-2. It plated eight runs in the first two innings and tallied 16 hits overall.
The Jets won 9-2 against Cheyenne Friday. They allowed two first-inning runs but settled in and didn’t surrender another the rest of the contest.
Saturday, Frankie Maestri pitched a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 Sheridan victory over Gillette. He gave up only five hits and struck out five.
In the championship game against Casper Sunday, the Jets toughed out a 7-6 victory in a tightly-knit game.
They finished their season with a 32-16 record.