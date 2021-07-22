SHERIDAN — Tyler Hutton waited and waited and waited for the ball to come down.
Camped under a routine pop fly in center field, Hutton remained calm for the final out of the Sheridan Jets’ state championship victory Sunday afternoon in Gillette.
“I felt like that ball took eight hours to come down,” Hutton said.
After he squeezed the ball in his glove, he took it out, slid it into his back pocket and sprinted to the mound to dogpile with the rest of his teammates. Their year-long goal was complete.
The Jets swept their way through the Wyoming American Legion B state tournament with four wins last weekend. They beat Bridger Valley (11-2), Cheyenne (9-2), Gillette (7-0) and Casper (7-6) on consecutive days from Thursday-Sunday. Hutton claimed the Most Valuable Player award.
“All the guys’ hard work and time and energy paid off,” head coach Austin Cowen said Tuesday morning. “That’s the goal at the beginning of the year. For us to reach it, that’s why you do it. It feels good, man.”
The tournament also served as a sort of revenge for the Jets. In 2020, Sheridan advanced to the state championship game against Casper and lost 1-0 on a game-winning single in the seventh. The ball dropped in front of then-right fielder Tyler Hutton.
But this year, the Jets got another crack at Casper, and they used a newfound motto to help them through.
“Shock the Nation.”
On the bus ride to Gillette last week, the team watched the movie, “Division III: Football’s Finest,” which it stole the “shock the nation” tagline from. The Jets repeated it all weekend, from the dugout, in the field and even on the team bus to and from the ballpark.
“They definitely overused that,” Cowen said, laughing. “But hey, if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.”
The Jets also won the state title in 2019 before falling short last summer. Cowen said this year’s championship means a ton because of what the team went through, shrugging off a sluggish start to eventually avenge last year’s state-tourney defeat.
“It feels amazing,” Anthony Carlson said. “I got chills in that last inning. I started getting chills and I started shaking because I knew we were going to get it … We had that energy and that drive to win in the state championship game.”
The team opened the season 4-10, slumping through the early part of June. Then, the Jets caught fire last month. They finished the year 32-16 overall with a seven-game, season-ending win streak and a state championship trophy.
“I think the first month, they were just trying to figure out what kind of ball team we were going to be,” Cowen said. “Then, also, them understanding the mindset that I preach, and that is, I do not care who we take the field against … When we take the field, it is with 100% confidence that we are going to win that game. I think, early on, they kind of struggled with that. But that last month, everything they showed up to, no matter who was in the other dugout, it was with the full expectation that we were going to win that game.”
Cowen thinks the turning point came in a June game against the Billings Blue Jays, an A team. The Jets built an 11-1 lead in the third inning before Billings stormed back and won 19-14. But that planted the idea in their minds that they possessed the talent to keep up with anyone when they played aggressively.
Once they acquired some momentum, it created a contagious cycle. The pitchers threw well because they trusted their defense to make plays behind them. And because the pitching and defense weren’t surrendering many runs, the offense was aggressive in trying to support them.
“I feel like we turned on the jets right into state,” Hutton said. “We trusted each other with everything.”
That attitude lasted all the way through the final out of the season.
To celebrate, the Jets had a fun bus ride home. They turned on an Austin Powers movie. They yelled their “shock the nation” mantra. They passed the trophy around, taking selfies or FaceTiming friends and family with it.
“It was a blast,” Cowen said. “They were giddy … (They were) just enjoying every single moment of it, because as fun as it is, those moments do go fast.”
The team arrived back in town around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. It stopped at a gas station and got a police escort back to Ernie Rotellini Field.
“It was pretty sweet,” Carlson said. “Everyone had big ol’ smiles on their faces.”
The Jets originally intended to go to a steak dinner at Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, but the restaurant closed at 9 p.m., so they settled for a pizza lunch the next day. The championship trophy sat in the middle of the table while they ate.
Tuesday morning, Cowen said the trophy was still in his truck, having not moved since Monday’s lunch. But he planned to take it to Ernie Rotellini Field and place it in the trophy case later that afternoon.
And the game ball Hutton stuffed into his back pocket after the final out Sunday?
He planned to put it in his room — right next to his MVP trophy.