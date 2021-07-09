SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets split a doubleheader against the Lovell Mustangs Thursday at Ernie Rotellini Field.
They dropped the first game 5-3 before claiming the second 10-8.
“Not too shabby,” Sheridan head coach Austin Cowen said. “Playing a single-A team in Lovell that’s a pretty solid program, the biggest thing we came into today saying was, ‘Go play hard, compete and see what happens.’ … Overall, it was a good two games playing against older kids and a single-A program. It’s a good win, and even the loss was a win, to be honest.”
In the first game, the teams were knotted at 2 in the fifth inning when a Sheridan error and a two-run single by the Mustangs gave them a 5-2 lead.
The Jets attempted a comeback, adding a run in the bottom of the sixth but also leaving two runners stranded in the inning. In total, they left eight runners on base.
In the second game, Sheridan scored more freely, using a five-run third inning and a three-run fourth to build a lead it never lost. The Jets left only four runners on base all game.
“It was just a matter of those timely hits,” Cowen said. “We put enough pressure on them Game Two that we came up with those bigger moments.”
The Jets now hold a 26-16 record. They play Buffalo Monday in a home doubleheader at Ernie Rotellini Field. Those contests start at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.