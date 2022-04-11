SHERIDAN — When the Sheridan Mavericks high school lacrosse team held its first-ever home games March 26, JR Wright’s eyes were drawn to something off the field.
The Mavericks’ head coach saw people from the community unrelated to any of his players show up for the games and stay throughout. He estimated the number of them approached 100.
“That was their first lacrosse game, and they couldn’t stop talking about it,” Wright said.
Now, he and the Sheridan Lacrosse Club are giving the Sheridan community another new chance to watch the sport. Saturday, they will host a college game between the University of Wyoming and Montana State University club programs.
The game is set for 4 p.m. at Sheridan High School’s Homer Scott Field and follows a day full of activity. Starting at 9 a.m., the college players will lead a youth clinic, tutoring and hanging out with the high-schoolers and youth players and anyone else in town who wants to partake. At 11 a.m, the Sheridan Recreation District 14U team takes on Cody, and the Mavericks play the Cody Warriors at 1 p.m.
Then, the main event. Wyoming is 2-8 this season, and the Bobcats are 7-5. Admission is free, but donations to the Sheridan Lacrosse Club are welcome.
“I think, more than anything, I want to introduce (the community) to high-level lacrosse and to see how great it is to watch,” said Wright, who organized the college contest to come to Sheridan. “It’s the ultimate spectator sport. It’s the fastest game on turf. It’s fast, high-scoring and hard-hitting. What’s not to like?”
Planning for the game started three years ago. Wright talked with Montana State’s head coach, Chris Kelley. The two had a prior relationship because they had competed against each other in college and reconnected since Wright helped kickstart lacrosse in Sheridan. The initial idea for a date was the spring of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic interfered and changed that.
Sheridan also represents a near perfect halfway point on the eight-hour drive from Wyoming’s campus in Laramie to Montana State’s campus in Bozeman, Montana, making it a good neutral site with an alumni base from each institution.
“In the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference, Wyoming and Montana State are a pretty long-time rivalry,” Wright said. “They are typically the two most physical teams in the whole conference, so it’s typically kind of a bloodbath. I’ve played in this game twice, and you feel it the next day. But it’s a very good game.”
Wright suited up for Wyoming while in school but hasn’t seen the Cowboys play in person since his last game in May 2007. He keeps up with the club program online.
Along with expanding the lacrosse community in town, he hopes his players get something out of the day, too.
Blake Brittain, who plays attack and midfield for the Mavericks, is in his first year of lacrosse. He had heard of the sport but hadn’t seen much of it before deciding to give it a try because some of his friends were signing up.
“I do think it’s a really fun sport,” Brittain, 14, said. “It is a challenge.”
He plans to spend Saturday at Homer Scott Field for the clinic, his Mavericks game and the UW-MSU matchup. He said his coaches have emphasized the opportunity to observe and learn from the college players.
But the biggest thing?
“Is just to continue promoting the game,” Wright said.