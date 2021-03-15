SHERIDAN — Once the Wyoming High School Activities Association representative handed Sheridan High School girls basketball senior Annie Mitzel the third-place trophy at the 4A State Championship basketball tournament, the Lady Broncs posed for pictures before Mitzel raised the trophy over her head and smiled through tears at the blue and gold Sheridan cheering section.
“It is so amazing,” Mitzel said. “It’s something we never expected, but we started to believe in ourselves and just go have fun and we ended up with [a trophy], so it’s really cool.”
As the lone senior on Sheridan’s team that consistently started three to four underclassmen, Mitzel served as the safe keeper of the third-place trophy, carting the hardware to the stands to watch Sheridan’s boys team play and holding the trophy during the bus ride home from Casper.
Head coach Ryan Sullivan highlighted Mitzel’s love for the game, competitiveness and willingness to embrace the changes the head coach asked the Lady Broncs to make throughout the season as crucial to Sheridan’s success in the postseason, despite the senior having no more experience than her peers in postseason play.
“With Annie being our senior, I feel like it was great to win for her,” junior Ellie Williams said. “... I just feel like it’s good to end the season on the high note.”
Sheridan’s season began with back-to-back wins to match last season’s win total, featured a six-game losing streak and ended with a crucial victory over Kelly Walsh to earn the No. 3 seed in the Northeast regional tournament. The Lady Broncs beat Campbell County 53-44 at regionals to earn a spot in the state tournament for the first time in five years, then upset the No. 1-seeded Natrona County in the quarterfinals of the state tournament 53-51.
After losing 54-33 to Cody in the semifinals, Sheridan took to the court and defeated Green River with a 20-point fourth quarter while holding the Lady Wolves to 10 points in that same frame. The Lady Broncs notably outrebounded the West’s No. 2-seeded Green River 37-24 and shot 57.1% in the second half to claim the third-place trophy.
So, not only does the trophy serve as the first piece of hardware the Lady Broncs have won since the 2014-15 season, but Sheridan’s third-place finish and its performance against Green River Saturday afternoon epitomized a season of growth. The 58-46 win over the Lady Wolves featured solid communication, defensive commitment and confidence.
“Our chemistry and playing together has really gotten better since the beginning,” Williams said. “And our defense. I feel like it just came together this weekend.”
First-year head coach Sullivan led the Lady Broncs to finish the season with a 9-14 overall record, and Sheridan became the first team to claim the third-place title with an under-.500 record since Cheyenne East did so during the state tournament in 2008. Sullivan remembers conducting mid-season check-in interviews with the team and many players’ goal were to make it to the state tournament but, against Cody, Sheridan’s coaching staff saw the Lady Broncs’ elevate their expectations and believe they could compete for a championship.
Grit, perseverance and solid practices allowed Sheridan to adopt Sullivan’s systems and eventually compete for a trophy at the state tournament.
“I think we got better as the season went along,” Sullivan said. “We peaked when we wanted to peak, that’s part of it. I also think some of those games we won at the end of the season were games we lost at the beginning of the season, as far as the type of game we were in, and we just ended up on the wrong side.”
Sullivan regularly pointed to Sheridan’s increasing confidence and belief in itself as an X factor as the season went along. Appreciation for each other and taking pride in the program helped the Lady Broncs grow together and move the Sheridan girls team forward.
“We became less timid and grew a little bit,” Mitzel said. “This whole team is really young with the exception of a few, but as we got toward the end of the season we realized, ‘OK, we’re young, but we can handle this.’ So that was really cool to see.”
The confidence drove Sheridan to answer an 11-8 deficit after the first quarter of play against Green River with an 8-0 run through the first three minutes of the second quarter. The Lady Broncs outscored the Lady Wolves 13-6 in the second frame to take a 21-17 lead into their locker room at halftime.
Sheridan only trailed once in the second half with just more than three and a half minutes left in the third quarter, and sophomores Gillian Mitzel and Samantha Spielman and Williams helped the Lady Broncs end the quarter on a 10-6 run. Sheridan’s 38-36 lead after three quarters only grew in the fourth, as five different Lady Broncs shot well and forced the Lady Wolves to turn the ball over.
After Spielman made the final shot of the contest with 55 seconds remaining, Green River missed its final offensive opportunity and the Lady Broncs dribbled out the clock to the sound of Sheridan fans standing and cheering. The final buzzer sounded the beginning of the Lady Broncs’ celebration that featured hugs for teammates and coaches and high fives to family members and fans after the trophy presentation.
Spielman led Sheridan with 14 points, while Brooke Larsen recorded 12 and Williams and sophomore Sydni Bilyeu scored 10. Williams paced the Lady Broncs with eight rebounds, and Mitzel recorded three steals along with nine points and seven rebounds.
“You learn to win or you get used to losing,” Sullivan said. “And we figured out how to win by the end of the year. I think that’s an accomplishment in and of itself.”