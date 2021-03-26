SHERIDAN — Spring has sprung, and the Sheridan Legion Baseball program is already preparing for another summer season and holding indoor practices. Ben Phillips, Sheridan Troopers head coach, and Austin Cowen, Sheridan Jets head coach, have both been through the different stages of baseball, from getting drafted to Major League Baseball to coaching club teams in Sheridan, sharing their expertise with the next generation of players.
Cowen played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillips played for the New York Yankees.
Phillips was drafted out of high school by the Montreal Expos but decided to play for a junior college in Big Spring, Texas. After his freshman year, he was drafted by the Yankees but did not sign. He played one more year in Big Spring, where he earned a scholarship to play at Louisiana State University but ended up signing with the Yankees to play in the minor leagues.
Phillips was drafted in the 36th round of the 1995 draft. During his time, he appreciated the team camaraderie and the atmosphere in the locker room. Phillips said the relationships he built as a player and coach are some of his favorite memories.
After playing his final legion baseball season with the Gillette Roughriders in 2008, Cowen ended up playing two years at Miles City Community College until 2010. After that, he went on to play at Western Illinois University in 2010, where he was drafted out of to play for the Dodgers. Cowen was drafted in the 35th round of the 2012 draft.
Both Phillips and Cowen agree extensive dedication and sacrifice is required to successfully become drafted, although fun for both, as well.
“I never really viewed it as work,” Phillips said. “It was something I loved so I enjoy doing it.” Cowen added although the process is fun, it takes commitment and sacrifice. Because of their experience, the coaches hope to pass down life skills.
Cowen wants to teach players confidence while helping them reach their goals in baseball during his time as a coach.The two coaches want skills obtained from their playing careers to translate into their coaching careers, fostering growth in the next generation of baseball players.
“Ultimately, I want to influence them as men,” Cowen said. “I don’t really care about baseball in the big picture, I want to see my players be successful in anything they do.”
Phillips wants his players to enjoy the game and grow from his and their own experiences.
“I’m also learning, and I try to instill that in my players that nobody expects you to be perfect,” Phillips said.
After Phillips’ first three years, he realized he finds more joy in seeing his team succeed than he ever did individually during his professional career.
Cowen and Phillips learned to overcome adversity and share that with their players as an important life lesson, emphasizing to the young men to move on after failure.
Likewise, players appreciate having coaches who boast professional expertise for several reasons.
“It’s awesome having coaches that have played in the minor leagues,” junior Trevor Stowe said. “They have definitely taught me how to work hard and how to have fun doing it.”
Phillips and Cowen both recorded successful careers in high school, college and earned an opportunity to play for major league teams. Because of those experiences, the coaches want to push their players to be the best version of themselves and bring success to the team. Although they are striving for success on the field, the coaches both said they hope to see every one of their players find success beyond a high school baseball career, whether in the sport or in life.