SHERIDAN — Lydia McGranahan may be the only athlete in Sheridan County to participate in the sport but is performing at an elite level, nonetheless.

McGranahan competed earlier in July in the sport of racewalking at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Racewalking is an Olympic sport that disciplines athletes to have one foot in contact with the ground at all times. Race judges assess this rule is maintained throughout the race. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

