SHERIDAN — Lydia McGranahan may be the only athlete in Sheridan County to participate in the sport but is performing at an elite level, nonetheless.
McGranahan competed earlier in July in the sport of racewalking at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Racewalking is an Olympic sport that disciplines athletes to have one foot in contact with the ground at all times. Race judges assess this rule is maintained throughout the race.
McGranahan finished in seventh place in the nation and qualified for next summer’s Olympic Trials in the 20k racewalk and winnings of $1,000. The Sheridan resident needed a time of one hour, 48 minutes to qualify for the Olympic Trials and finished with 25.66 seconds to spare. McGranahan was two minutes shy of the qualifying time needed for the race but a couple weeks before, it was decided that the top 10 in the country would be accepted.
The elite racewalker is currently 46 years old and didn’t start the sport until she was 40. McGranahan’s daughter tried the sport and her coach convinced the mom to try.
“He was like, ‘You like to hike, backpack and run. You can do this.’ At first, it was a no for me. But then I tried it and took off with it,” McGranahan said.
McGranahan said the other competitors typically have started when they’re young teenagers or before then and are currently in their 20s and 30s.
The McGranahans moved to Sheridan from Salem, Oregon, in January 2022 to join a community of like-minded people and live near the Bighorns. McGranahan was asked if she ever feels lonely participating in a sport that isn’t practiced by anyone else in the area.
“It can feel lonely, but I feel like this community has been more supportive of me than my last,” McGranahan said. “People are often asking me how my training is going. I feel pretty supported here. Even though people aren’t racewalking, they are going for other things like running and cycling. We have a lot in common.”
McGranahan has trained on the trails around town and on a treadmill at the YMCA. She trained at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College throughout the winter. Part of her daily routine is going to sleep at 7:30 p.m.
The racewalker from Oregon took three years off from the sport due to COVID-19 requirements was “gone and done.” She ran recreationally instead. McGranahan qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials and was pushed to 2021. She chose not to participate due to the COVID-19 requirements at the time.
McGranahan made her way into Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the first time for the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She was caught offguard in the newly renovated, state of the art stadium.
“I just walked out there and froze,” McGranahan said. “The first thing I thought was, ‘How am I even here?”
McGranahan said a pair of close Oregon friends were in attendance and one of which yelled during the race, saying “Do you even belong here?” which brought a smile to McGranahan’s face.
“If I race with joy, I do so much better,” McGranahan said. “I find strength from that and my faith is huge to me. I can do so much more with God on my side.”
Oregon friend Viola Askey noted McGranahan’s joy found on and off the track.
“Her joy is not circumstantial, and it’s not just happiness. It's truly joy. And she’s not just joyful in good times. She finds joy when she's in excruciating pain even. It’s very unique,” Askey said.
Along with Olympic Trials, McGranahan is also contemplating competing in the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile, this fall and World Masters in Sweden next August.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.