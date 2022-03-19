SHERIDAN — JR Wright remembers the date. May 15, 2021.
His junior high school lacrosse team, sponsored by the Sheridan Recreation District, was squaring off with a Billings group that ranked in the top five in the state of Montana. Sheridan led 2-0 after the first two faceoffs and battled through a back-and-forth game with a smaller roster and less experience. It lost by a few goals after Billings grabbed the lead for good in the final four minutes.
It was the first time they had played a true game against an opponent from out of town.
After the contest ended, Wright stood in front of his players as their head coach and said he was proud of them. Then, he asked who wanted to keep playing next year. All 16 hands shot up.
“That’s when we knew,” Wright said.
What he knew was he had to start a high school program. Those kids who wanted to keep playing in high school didn’t have anywhere to do it because a program at that level didn’t exist in town. Sheridan has a youth program only because Wright and his uncle, Richard Wright, the former rec district executive director, started it.
Less than a year after the Billings game, Wright has created a high school team, the Sheridan Mavericks, under the umbrella of a nonprofit organization. The Mavericks roster 20 players from Sheridan and Johnson counties. Twelve came from the Sheridan youth program and have previous experience. Eight are completely new to the sport. The team began practicing in mid-February and opens its season at a scrimmage tournament this weekend in Cody.
“I’ve played hockey for about seven years, and I’ve always done soccer in the spring,” Sheridan High School freshman and current Maverick Garrett Way said. “And I knew they had (youth lacrosse) at the rec district, but once I heard they had a travel team, I thought it would be fun to try it out. I like full-contact sports, and it’s more similar to hockey than soccer was.”
Way is one of the eight who had never played before this spring. New teammate Jayson Whipple, a freshman from Buffalo, has more than three years of experience. Because he wanted to play travel ball, he suited up for a team in Billings last year, roadtripping back and forth frequently. They even went to Missoula for a weekend.
“We spent probably $100 every day on gas,” Whipple joked.
The Mavericks joined the Montana High School Lacrosse Association and mainly will compete against teams from the state. They’ll also take on Cody, Cheyenne and Rapid City, South Dakota. The longest trip they’ll make: five hours to Helena, Montana.
They’ll play 13 regular-season games — including four home games — four scrimmages and an appearance in Montana’s state tournament.
When designing the program, Wright mainly recruited from his pool of graduates from the junior high team. He also went to the high school hockey programs in town and Sheridan High School administrators to give his pitch.
Hockey practice is where Way heard about the program. After he listened to Wright’s spiel, he went home and immediately asked his mother to sign him up. He said some of his hockey skills, like passing and movement in the offensive zone, transferred to his new sport.
“It’s like field hockey, basically,” Way said.
Wright also added a seasoned lineup of coaches. He played in college at the University of Wyoming. His offensive coordinator, Jon Bongiorno, served as the head boys lacrosse coach at the University of Oregon for nearly a decade. Defensive coordinator H.B. Puckett is in the US Lacrosse Alabama-Mississippi Chapter Hall of Fame. Strength coach John Graves once held the same position with the University of Colorado. Lastly, box coach Jeff Shelley was instrumental in bringing lacrosse to Northern Wyoming, Wright said.
“You can tell (Wright) is pretty passionate about it,” Way said. “All of our coaches are.”
“He is great,” Whipple said. “He’s cool. He’s been pushing us pretty hard, too.”
Wright’s main focus for the program, though: “I always said, if I start lacrosse, I’m not going to do it for the rich kids in town. I’m going to do it for every kid in town.”
The Mavericks provide all of the players’ equipment except sticks and cleats. Wright said, with jerseys, travel bags, gear, etc., it costs the team just less than $700 to uniform each kid. It costs each player $400 to sign up and another $35 for a required U.S. Lacrosse Membership, but there are scholarship opportunities available through the program.
Wright said the money comes from donations and bank loans. He spends an average of one to two hours every day on something related to the program. He remains involved with the youth programs, and in the future, maybe as soon as next year, he plans to add a high school girls team.
“Every minute I’m on this field, I’m happier,” he said. “And every minute these kids are on this field, they’re better kids. They’re getting their homework done, and they’re doing their things right. It’s true. If you enter this game with a clear mind and an open heart, you’ll be rewarded for it.”
Before hosting a lacrosse clinic in 2018, which spurred the youth program a year later, Wright never thought he’d be doing this. He always wanted to be involved with lacrosse in Sheridan but figured someone else would bring the sport here and he’d simply sign up to coach.
“In 2018,” Wright said, “I would’ve never imagined I’d be the head high school lacrosse coach in this town.”
Now, his Mavericks will participate in their first scrimmages Saturday.