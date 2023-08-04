SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Kirby Coe-Kirkham graduated from the University of Wyoming in May with a degree in energy systems engineering — but he hopes to never use it.
Instead, he decided to turn pro in golf and is working toward his ultimate goal of earning a PGA Tour card.
Coe-Kirkham is a graduate of Sheridan High School and landed a spot on the men’s golf team at UW in 2018. Throughout his years as a college athlete, he earned several accolades and top 25 finishes in various tournaments. This week, he was also named to the Mountain West Scholar-Athlete team for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher during his last year at UW.
Coe-Kirkham recently relocated to Frisco, Texas, and practices frequently on his own to work on his consistency. He said adjusting to life without the structure of a college golf schedule and dedicated coach has been a new challenge, but one he’s taking in stride.
“It’s different having a little more pressure and playing for money, as opposed to just experience for the upcoming college season,” Coe-Kirkham said. “I'm just trying to keep the competitive juices flowing, and maybe make some money before I try to gain some status on the Korn Ferry Tour or a PGA-sanctioned tour.”
Coe-Kirkham said he’s been playing in state opens and All Pro Tour tournaments since moving to Texas. He plans to play in the pre-qualifying stage of the PGA Tour Q-School tournament in September, which is an event that gives players the chance to qualify for membership to some of the most prestigious golf tours in the world — like the Korn Ferry, PGA, and PGA Americas.
“My ultimate goal — and it has been ever since I was a kid — is to make it onto the PGA Tour, and become one of the best players in the world,” Coe-Kirkham said. “If I could do that in five years, that would be awesome. But it's hard, it might take a little longer than that … so hopefully I make it through Q-School.”
UW men’s golf head coach Joe Jensen said Coe-Kirkham has the self-confidence and work ethic he needs to compete at the highest levels of the sport. He said he’s watched him become a well-rounded golfer who dots his I’s, crosses his T’s and puts in the necessary time and effort to improve his game.
“He's just grown into not only a complete player, but … just a complete person, because he did so well in school,” Jensen said. “[Pro golf] is a very competitive space, but I know no one will work harder at it than Kirby. No one will put more effort into trying to become a legitimate playing professional. He’s a special kid.”
Handling the stress that comes with a venture into the world of professional sports isn’t easy, but Coe-Kirkham isn’t letting it take away from the exhilaration he feels about living out his dream.
“It's really nerve wracking and exciting taking on this new step. I've tried to be a pro golfer since I was probably seven. That’s been my dream,” Coe-Kirkham said. “Now that it's here, and I finally have the opportunity to do it, it’s really exciting and really scary. I'm loving it so far.”
