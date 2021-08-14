SHERIDAN — Robbi Ryan’s wait is finally over.
Last week, Ryan inked a professional basketball contract with Ungmennafélag Grindavíkur — commonly known as Grindavík — in Grindavík, Iceland. The move jumpstarts her pro career after a year of post-college limbo.
Ryan, 24, will move to Grindavík at the end of this month for the beginning of training camp. And although she isn’t 100% certain how to say the team’s name yet, she is certainly excited about the opportunity.
“I definitely missed playing competitively (for the last year),” Ryan said. “I’ve still worked out and stuff, but that’s obviously different than actually playing in real games. I’m just excited to get back out there.”
The team’s season runs from early October to April.
“(Grindavík) is getting what they want,” said Charli Turner Thorne, Ryan’s former head coach at Arizona State University. “They want a scorer. They want a leader. Robbi is a fantastic leader. She is empathetic. She’s a strong person with a big heart. That’s what they wanted. She can do it all.”
Ryan dominated at Sheridan High School, winning two Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year awards in basketball and another in soccer before graduating in 2016. The 5-foot-9 guard attended Arizona State and was an impact player all four years. She closed her college career in the spring of 2020 after compiling more than 1,000 career points and earning First-Team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior.
Ryan’s final season was cut short right before the 2020 NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19.
“I do think if she was fully healthy and had her NCAA Tournament, she would’ve had a good shot at getting drafted or at least being in a (Women’s National Basketball Association) camp,” Turner Thorne said.
Ryan has remained in Tempe, Arizona, visiting family in Sheridan only a few times since the outbreak of the pandemic. She kept practicing and worked a couple odd jobs — one helping deliver mattresses and another as a basketball trainer — to fill the time, she said.
She came close to signing a couple contracts in Europe or Australia, but each one fell through due to COVID and other reasons.
“I didn’t take it too hard,” Ryan said before noting the worldwide effects of the pandemic on professional sports.
She occasionally worked out with Arizona State to stay sharp.
“She really looks good right now,” Turner Thorne said. “No one could stop her … I’m thrilled that she finally got a contract and got a place to go. She’s going to kill it.”
Ryan has never been to Iceland, but she’s glad the wait for a professional basketball career is over. In college, she majored in psychology and minored in African American studies before obtaining a master’s degree in higher and postsecondary education.
But post-basketball life is something she’s OK delaying. She plans to stick with the sport for a while.
“Just as long as I keep enjoying it,” Ryan said.