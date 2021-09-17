SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District Board held its board elections Wednesday at its monthly meeting. Jesse Swanke and Diana Riesen were retained as president and secretary, respectively. DJ Dearcorn was elevated to vice president while keeping his treasurer position.
Art Baures vacated the vice president job after last month’s meeting because his term on the board ended. The board received three applicants to fill Baures’ spot. Those candidates will be interviewed before the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for noon Oct. 20 at The Hub on Smith.
Other notes:
- The rec district recently hired Sayde Small as the new cheer coach.
- Sixth-grade girls volleyball registration dropped to only 10 players this year. Little Guy Football had 355 kids sign up, which is on par with typical numbers.
- Registration is currently open for adult women’s volleyball and sixth-grade girls basketball.
- The rec district will follow the existing COVID policies of the buildings that host its programs.
- The rec district’s annual Fall Classic Cornhole Shootout will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Black Tooth Brewing Company.