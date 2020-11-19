SHERIDAN — Less than 24 hours after the Sheridan Rec District mandated the use of masks for active youth and adult participants using Sheridan County School District 2 facilities, SRD and SCSD2 amended its policy to “highly recommend” masks for participants. Those in the stands and hallways and on the benches or sidelines are still required to wear masks.
“If we get any more complaints about people not wearing masks at any of the facilities, the rec district’s done [using SCSD2 facilities],” Sheridan Rec District Seth Ulvestad said. “The players, adults or youth, while they’re playing, it’s recommended. On the bench and in the stands, it’s required.”
The mask order for active participants was born out of an effort to curb the possible spread of COVID-19 in SCSD2 facilities. The rec district utilizes spaces, like the Sheridan Junior High School gyms, for its winter programming and works closely with the school district to respect its facilities.
Ulvestad stressed the use of SCSD2’s spaces remains a privilege, not a right, and reiterated all non-active participants must wear masks in any SCSD2 building if the rec district hopes to continue its winter program.
“We’re at the mercy of using the school’s facilities,” board member DJ Dearcorn said. “ … We’re participating in a privileged opportunity here. It’s not our right to play, it’s our opportunity to utilize these facilities, and we have to follow their rules, regardless of what they may be.”
Moose Tracks remains ‘Scoops’ favorite
Sheridan Rec District business manager Rich Bridger shared the Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand sales from this summer, and Moose Tracks remains the community’s clear favorite.
Of the 6,420 gallons of ice cream sold, Moose Tracks sold 432 gallons throughout the summer, compared to the second-most popular flavor Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough’s 351 gallons.
Cotton Candy took third place (321 gallons), followed by Chocolate (300 gallons) and Mint Chip (279 gallons).
Oatts Memorial Park fencing renovations complete
SRD completed its renovation of John Oatts Sixth Street Fields’ 4-foot and 8-foot fences, replacing the fencing before the onset of winter weather.
Ulvestad shared the rec district will hire a contractor to survey the playing fields and complete a model to renovate the fields in the spring as soon as the weather allows.
Turkey Hoops Shoot scheduled for next Monday, Winter Shootout canceled for December
Recreation Program Supervisor Zach Stewart updated the SRD board on the fifth week of adult volleyball and the second week of men’s basketball, as well as explaining how the Turkey Hoops Shoot will run next Monday.
The event will take place in the Sheridan Junior High School gyms, and Stewart anticipates having 8- to 10-year-olds participate in one gym and 11- to 13-year-olds in another. Masks are required in the SCSD2 facility, though not during active participation, and participants are encouraged to bring their own basketballs to reduce shared equipment.
The rec district’s annual Winter Shootout, typically held in December, has been canceled, though Ulvestad said SRD will look to possibly reschedule the event in the spring.
Performance appraisal in the works
SRD board vice president Art Baures worked with consultant and former Grand Junction, Colorado, Parks and Recreation Director Rob Schoeber to update SRD’s performance appraisal documents and procedures for both employers and employees.
Though not complete, Baures and Schoeber aimed to narrow down evaluation fields and allow employees, as well as employers, to highlight what they think they’ve done well, goals they hope to accomplish and goals they have accomplished in an effort to create open communication between employee and employer.
Nonprofit, support organization still awaits IRS approval
The SRD’s nonprofit foundation, formed in an effort to increase funding for various projects across the district, is still awaiting approval from the Internal Revenue Service.
The foundation’s paperwork was submitted to and received by the IRS approximately 60 days ago, suggesting the nonprofit will be approved soon, Ulvestad said.