SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District honored four former members last Wednesday, presenting Don Julian, Casey Osborn, Thayer Shafer and Molly Steel with plaques to commemorate their time spent on the rec district board.
Julian’s legacy, however, will live on at Dan Madia Fields where Sheridan elementary schoolers play Little Guy Football throughout the summer and fall. Osborn’s and Shafer’s dedication to the rec board shows in the creation of the district’s nonprofit foundation, while Steel’s tenure on the rec district board echoes throughout the Sheridan County School District 2 buildings used for rec district programming.
Julian spent three three-year terms on the rec district board, serving as board president for several years and “terming out” in July 2018. For Seth Ulvestad, a Sheridan High School graduate and the Sheridan Recreation District’s current executive director, the partnership came full circle when Ulvestad started with SRD in 2015 and both moved to expand athletic programming.
Now Sheridan High School’s Activities and Athletics Director, Julian, helped the rec district create consistency with its football programs, specifically. From Little Guy Football for first through sixth-graders to Young Bronc Football Camp the Sheridan High School football coaches and players host, Sheridan County athletes begin their recreation and competitive years with a strong football foundation thanks to Julian’s efforts.
Besides working to ensure the county’s football players could participate in rec district programming regardless of experience and financial situation, Julian championed having fun through all of the rec district’s programming.
“One of the most important things that we, from the high school and our football staff, have tried to do is emphasize just how important it is for those kids to have fun,” Julian said. “And be involved in a fun thing to create some excitement.”
Though the youth football programs this past summer and fall were impacted by COVID-19, the rec district plowed forward with its formation of a nonprofit organization to secure private grant funding. The rec district is technically a nonprofit but, because it is also a government agency, it has a different designation than a nonprofit that prevents it from applying for specific grant funding and, anecdotally, community members prefer to donate to an organization designated nonprofit. The rec district still awaits Internal Revenue Service’s approval of the organization at this time, but Osborn’s business experience helped inspire others to create a vision for the future and achieve bigger goals, Ulvestad said, like the formation of the nonprofit.
Fellow board member and city council representative Shafer said the nonprofit organization project stands out to him as an accomplishment of the rec district’s transformation during his tenure on the SRD board. After several years on the board, Shafer leaves his role hopeful to see the community support the rec district through its nonprofit organization.
“I’m glad to have played a role during this period the rec district went through,” Shafer said. “It’s gone through a significant transformation, and I think will continue on that path. … It’s been a very interesting and enlightening experience, and I want to see [the rec district] thrive.”
Though joking about his lack of prior experience in rec district activities before his time on the board, Shafer grew committed to witnessing both youth and adult programming expand to serve all members of the community. As the city council representative, Shafer specifically served as a liaison to clarify the relationship between the city and the rec district to maintain the district’s recreational facilities, citing the importance of the partnership in creating a healthy environment and community.
Steel, the rec district board’s Sheridan County School District 2 representative, similarly shared Shafer’s dedication to ensuring all children could participate in the rec district programming. A former teacher whose school board tenure ended recently, Steel fought for the rec district to find quality community members to coach the youth sports teams. Additionally, Steel takes pride in helping with the formation of the nonprofit and the establishment of the rec district’s mission statement, core values and principles the board clarified to include in the strategic plan of the nonprofit.
And Steel best summarized the previous board members’ thoughts with this sentiment:
“I thought it was a unique opportunity to collaborate with amazing people,” Steel said. “And we’ve built a foundation for the expansion of recreational opportunities for youth and adults in Sheridan.”