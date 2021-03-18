SHERIDAN — The annual Easter Egg hunt at Thorne-Rider Park. The youth lacrosse league. Webb Wright and Babe Ruth baseball. A recently added spring break tennis lesson camp. Softball. The cautious return of Sheridan Recreation District spring activities as the weather warms and coronavirus cases drop across the state and Sheridan County.
After a winter season that featured increased interest in several rec leagues — especially co-ed volleyball that rosters 10 competitive and 10 leisure teams and has seen steady growth over two years despite last year’s coronavirus-related cancellation — SRD board members shared anecdotally the excitement the return of spring activities brings to the community.
“I think people are finally thinking they have a chance to get back out there and get closer to normal,” SRD Board Vice President Art Baures said. “And I think there’s a lot of optimism about that with our kids and our parents and with our general public, and even spectators.”
“They are excited to do things they couldn’t do last year,” added SRD board secretary Diana Riesen said of her two sons who participate in SRD spring activities. “... They’re just ready to be back to a little bit more normal.”
A tennis program has been added and other programming will undergo several changes, though many SRD spring season staples return.
Sheridan High School’s Ella Laird and Luke Lawson are holding a spring break tennis lesson camp next week, March 22-25. The 8- to 10-year-old session is full, and the 11- to 13-year old session has spots remaining. For all SRD programming, deadlines for registration can be found at sheridanrecreation.com.
Adult softball, Last Saturday baseball and softball as well as Webb Wright and Babe Ruth baseball will mimic last year’s structure, while mini youth softball will now use a pitching machine to better prepare the players for intermediate softball and mirror the structure of baseball. Intermediate softball will use a pitching machine half the time and live pitching the other half, and minor youth softball maintains its use of live pitching.
Due to falling coronavirus cases in Sheridan County and after discussions with public health officials, the rec district decided its Easter Egg hunt at Thorne-Rider Park April 3 will go ahead as scheduled.
This spring, recreation program supervisor JD Williams will provide baseball and softball coaches with binders including information about a coaching job description, the league’s objective, weather policy, a uniform checkout sheet, pertinent contact information, rules, rosters, schedules and a sample practice plan. Coaches across all youth sports will be provided with binders in the future, though the system will begin with baseball and softball programs.
The binders serve as an effort to best support rec youth sport participants and provide consistency for coaches. SRD treasurer DJ Dearcorn suggested an addition of how coaches can encourage parents to support their children who participate in rec league activities in a positive way, Riesen said referees and umpires could benefit from a similar guide and SRD Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said the rec district will begin discussing the creation of both such things.
“We have always given out information to coaches whenever they needed plans and asked us,” Ulvestad said, “But, even when I was doing that job, it wasn’t the most organized thing, so I’m really happy with JD to have it all in one spot.”
On the field, baseball players will benefit from a renovated John Oatts Memorial Park, which began a transformation last fall as part of the SRD’s “Parks Inventory and Needs Assessment.” The 4-foot fences have been replaced, new basketball rims installed, bleachers repaired, the water fountain refurbished and the baseball fields should be skinned by April.
An excavator will remove 110 yards of dirt and add back 140 yards of a finer material as a way to prepare the minor league and intermediate fields, specifically, for baseball season May 15.
Ulvestad and Williams, as well as fellow recreation program supervisor Zach Stewart, attended a virtual spring training conference Wednesday for the Wyoming Recreation Parks Association to discuss spring programming with leaders across the state in an effort to continue to learn how to better support Sheridan’s rec district.
“We always look forward to the WRP conferences and getting to talk with other folks who have the same job,” Ulvestad said. “... It’s nice to be able to talk to people around the state and see what they’re doing and see how they’re being creative.”
In other news:
The board approved the rec districts amended performance appraisals after Baures worked with former Grand Junction, Colorado, Parks and Recreation Director Rob Schoeber to update the appraisal documents and procedures for both employers and employees. Baures and Schoeber narrowed down evaluation fields to allow employees, as well as employers, to highlight what they think they’ve done well, goals they hope to accomplish and goals they have accomplished in an effort to create open communication.
Ulvestad shared the Sheridan Rec District has officially terminated its agreement with Story Centennial Park because of increased involvement from the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation board. The Sheridan County Commission accepted the termination and Ulvestad, who also serves on the parks board, said the decision will ultimately best serve the park and people of Story. Additionally, the 10 days during the summer the Sheridan Rec District spent in Story maintaining that park will be time used to better support other SRD projects.
The SRD’s nonprofit foundation, formed in an effort to increase funding for various projects across the district, is still awaiting approval from the Internal Revenue Service. The rec district’s development committee, consisting of board members Arin Waddell, Aaron Linden and Shawn Kelley, have met and established three goals — naming and branding the nonprofit, adding community members to the nonprofit’s board and brainstorm how to structure the organization to best support the rec district.