SHERIDAN — The 2021 Sheridan High School girls soccer team knew they were capable of beating Cheyenne Central, though they hadn’t accomplished such a feat since 2015, according to head coach Kevin Rizer. An early goal from freshman Emma Prior in the first half set the tone for the contest, as the Lady Broncs stormed the field following a 2-1 win over the Lady Indians — their first victory against Central in five seasons.
“It’s huge,” Rizer said. “Over the past five years, four years I’ve been here, they’ve been the best team in the state.”
The Lady Broncs suspected their game against Central would be one of possession, anticipating a close game because their matchup earlier in April took overtime to decide a 2-1 Central win, and Rizer said Sheridan tends to play “really well” against the Lady Indians.
The head coach witnessed his team improve throughout the past month, adjusting to a faster speed of play that showed in the first five minutes of both halves during the Lady Broncs’ match against Central. That speed, dynamic play and stellar goalkeeping from junior Libby Gardner led Sheridan to a 2-1 win, its third in a row.
“We knew we had to be aggressive and be confident in ourselves,” Gardner said. “And know what we’re capable of, not play down a level, but play up to the level we know we can.”
Sheridan sat one point behind Central in the 4A East before Friday’s game with a 4-3-1 conference record to the Lady Indians’ 6-2 conference mark. The Lady Broncs are now 5-3-1 in conference play and move past Central in the standings temporarily, as both teams play Saturday.
“It was amazing,” freshman Emma Prior said. “We all wanted it so badly, and it wasn’t just one person, it was the whole team that came together to work and get that win.”
Once Sheridan crossed midfield three minutes into the game, they spent much of the first 30 minutes in the Lady Indians’ territory, and Prior scored the first goal of the contest in the 5th minute by fighting through traffic in front after a corner kick to find the top, left open part of the goal.
“It was important because it shocked them,” Prior said of her goal. “They kind of thought they had it in the bag, I feel like. We came out, ready to go and we wanted it. We came out and scored, and that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Before Friday’s match, the Lady Broncs planned to absorb possession, forcing the Lady Indians to the outside and to make mistakes, though Sheridan spent the week of practice focused on themselves. Driven by its solid defense, the Lady Broncs took the past week to practice how to play dynamically when it controlled the ball, something Rizer said the team did well Friday.
Until the 28th minute, junior Ellie Williams, sophomore Ella Kessner and senior Aniston Beard beat the Lady Indians to loose balls and surpassed the Central players whenever a foot-race arose. With 12:29 left to play in the first half, however, senior Zoe Lam and junior Calie Mosely beat both Kessner and Gardner, and Mosely sent a shot into the top left corner to tie the game.
Momentum swung in Central’s favor for the remainder of the half, and Gardner made several saves to keep the score 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.
“I trusted my defense, but I knew in any situation I could be aggressive and go out and get the ball,” Gardner said. “I was confident in myself and confident in all of the players out on the field. I knew we would make the right decisions.”
Again, within the first five minutes of the second half, the Lady Broncs showed their ability to play dynamically as Rizer had hoped. Junior Aubrey Cooper beat a Lady Indian to the left corner of the field in the 3rd minute, crossed to a waiting senior Aria Heyneman who headed the ball past Central goalkeeper senior Sarah Foster.
Sheridan survived an offensive onslaught from the Lady Indians for the rest of the second half, and headed Rizer’s halftime words of advice to play their style of game, making the Lady Broncs more dangerous to their opponent on the field.
“I think they felt it,” Rizer said. “I think they just knew. … The team that wants it and believes is going to win the majority of the games, and you could sense that in the second half. You could sense they were that team.”
Friday’s game was the Lady Broncs’ first in 13 days, as they didn’t play games last weekend, and it was their first home game in the month of April. Rizer didn’t know if the week off would benefit or hurt the team but anticipated the additional rest and homestand helping Sheridan this weekend and for its final two games.
The Lady Broncs’ victory confirmed Rizer’s suspicions with Friday’s performance, though they turn their attention to another test against Cheyenne East at noon Saturday. East beat Sheridan 3-1 April 10, and the Lady Broncs once again seek to prove to themselves their capabilities.
“We know what we’re capable of, and we know our ability,” Gardner said. “We can play up to that level when it counts the most. We know how to finish a game. We know how to win a close game.”
Sheridan will continue to “pound the stone” — chip away little victories from their ultimate goal, or “stone,” of a state championship.
“‘We have a little crack in the stone,’” Rizer said he told his team in the postgame huddle. “‘It’s not a big crack, we still have a lot to do to widen the crack, but today was a little crack in the stone.’”