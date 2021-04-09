SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Hayden Crow’s incomparable wrestling style propelled him to a 2020 state championship in the 170-pound weight class, a narrow 7-5 second-place finish by decision in 2021, three All-State awards and, now, the opportunity to compete collegiately with Iowa Western Community College.
Crow signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to wrestle with the Reivers, achieving a lifelong goal and bringing his counter-style offense style to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I program beginning this fall.
“This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid,” Crow said. “So, to finally be able to sign my letter of intent and make it official, it’s pretty awesome.”
Broncs wrestling coach Tyson Shatto met Crow 10 years ago when Shatto moved to Sheridan and has always known the senior to be confident, charismatic and personable. Longtime friend and fellow senior Bronc wrestler Reese Osborne said not only can Crow make anybody smile or laugh, but his work ethic is like “no other.” As is the case with wrestlers, a competitor’s style tends to match their personality, which is why Crow finds success with the “funk” style.
Shatto calls the counter-style offense “fun and flashy” and a “fanfare” style that leads to flashier wins but also heightened risk when competing. A relatively new style of wrestling, Crow mimicked the wrestlers he saw employing the technique when he was younger and developed his own unique take on the style.
The rare and unconventional nature of the “funk” style has led to failures throughout Crow’s wrestling career, but every defeat led to improvement. And, with his technique, Crow benefits by surprising his opponents, to some degree.
“It’s unorthodox movements that some wrestlers aren’t used to wrestling against,” Shatto said. “The advantage can be to that kid, but it could be a disadvantage with development because you’re putting yourself in predicaments that might get you in trouble.”
Crow finished 17-2 as a junior in the 170-pound weight class in 2020, winning the state championship title, and recorded a 34-3 record during the 2021 season. The senior proved instrumental on the scoresheet in the Broncs’ undefeated 2020-21 regular season, the program’s first since the 1990-91 season.
Driven by a passion for the sport, Crow always looks to better himself while supporting his younger brothers and Broncs family. Shatto has watched Crow’s excitement for his teammates equal the excitement for himself after victories en route to Crow’s three All-State honors from 2019-2021.
Just as Crow’s personality fits his wrestling style, Shatto said Crow’s charisma and easygoing nature made him a natural leader on Sheridan’s team as the Broncs’ senior class prided themselves on the program’s culture shift from individually-focused to team oriented.
Friends with Crow for 14 years, Osborne said every senior contributed a specific quality to the revamped culture and Crow instilled his determination and work ethic in his teammates, holding the Broncs accountable during practice and ensuring they were doing the right thing.
Similar to Shatto, Osborne calls Crow’s wrestling style “super unorthodox” and said he’s given Crow a hard time for sometimes appearing lazy on the mat.
“He’ll come off the mat, and I’m like, ‘Dude, were you even trying out there?’” Osborne said. “And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I was trying out there.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you should make it look like you’re trying.’”
Now, Iowa Western serves as the best fit for all of Crow’s contributions to a team on and off the wrestling mat, as he studies to become a chiropractor. The Reivers wrestle in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, boast top-notch facilities and ended the 2019-20 season 9-4, with a third-place national tournament finish.
The 10-year-old program has placed in the top 10 at the national tournament for the past six years, and Crow hopes to continue that tradition with his unique style.
“I don’t think anybody else in the world wrestles like me,” Crow said. “So, for me to have a different style like that, it’s good for me to bring into a [wrestling] room.”