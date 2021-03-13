SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team suspected its chemistry and depth would lead to success at the 4A State Championship tournament in Casper this weekend, and those elements of the Broncs game gave them a 64-44 win over the Riverton Wolverines in the quarterfinals Friday.
Seniors Sam Lecholat and Zach Koltiska led the Broncs with double-digit finishes, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively. Four other Sheridan players scored six or more points, and three others tallied at least a field goal.
“We did a great job of moving the ball,” head coach Jeff Martini said. “We took great shots, we just didn’t hit a whole lot the first half, but I think our depth is able to wear down the other team and did this game.”
The East’s No. 3-seeded Sheridan advanced past the West’s No. 2 Riverton to play the East’s No. 1 Cheyenne Central in the 9 p.m. semifinal game. The score of the semifinal game was not available at press time Friday night.
Against the Wolverines, the Broncs jumped out to an 8-0 lead forcing Riverton to score its first points of the contest via free throws. Sheridan ended the first eight minutes of play ahead 13-8.
With the Broncs’ leading scorer Sam Lecholat having to sit out part of the second quarter due to foul trouble, juniors Cole Leach and Alex Sanders scored six points each from behind the arc, and Koltiska drained two field goals to negate the Wolverine’s effort to cut into Sheridan’s lead.
Riverton senior Jared Lucas scored six points in the second quarter to pace his team, as the Wolverines went back and forth with the Broncs. Sheridan’s success from 3-point land led to it growing its lead to 31-22 when the halftime buzzer sounded.
Though the Wolverines’ senior Aquilo Friday made two free throws to open the third quarter, junior Frank Sinclair scored back-to-back field goals and Lecholat checked into the game to push Sheridan’s lead to 15 points.
Riverton head coach Beau Sheets called a timeout with 3:39 left in the third quarter, and his team kept pace with the Broncs who went on a 11-8 run after the break. But Sheridan maintained its lead and took the 50-34 score into the final eight minutes of play.
In the semifinal game, Martini hoped to see strong defense from his team while avoiding foul trouble as the Broncs sent the Wolverines to the line five times in the fourth quarter. Led by Lecholat’s eight points in the final frame, however, Sheridan scored 14 points to Riverton’s 10 to take the game 64-44 and earn a spot in the semifinals.
“We have to play better than what we did this afternoon,” Martini said. “Central is a very good team, so we’ve got to make everything difficult but, at the same time, not foul.”
The Broncs outrebounded the Wolverines 34-26 and forced Riverton to turn the ball over 19 times while only turning the ball over 12 times. Martini noted his team’s improved shooting throughout the game, as many of the Broncs played in their first state championship tournament game Friday afternoon.
“Our guys walked away and were happy they won, but they know they didn’t play their best game,” Martini said. “It gives us a good feeling to get out of that first game — that’s always a tough one. … Now, we get to settle down a little bit.”