SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School seniors Annie Mitzel and Sam Lecholat were selected to play on Wyoming’s All-Star girls and boys basketball teams after the state’s rosters were announced Tuesday.
The Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series returns this summer after last year’s games were canceled due to the coronavirus. Sheridan College’s Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome will host the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30 p.m. June 11, then Billings’ Lockwood High School will host the girls and boys games at the same time the following day.
Mitzel earned an All-Conference nod after the Lady Broncs lone senior scored a team-best 153 points and 9.6 points per game. At the free-throw line, Mitzel shot 74%, good enough to rank seventh in the 4A East and the senior’s 2.1 assists per game ranked 10th in the conference.
Lecholat earned All-Conference and All-State recognition by finishing first in 4A in rebounding, fifth in scoring and ninth in blocked shots to help Sheridan to their third-place finish at the state tournament. The senior committed to play for Montana State University in the fall, and Lecholat finished with a team-best 398 points this season to average 17.3 points per game.
Sheridan head coaches Ryan Sullivan and Jeff Martini will coach Wyoming’s girls and boys teams, respectively. Montana leads both all-time series — 61-27 in the boys games and 33-13 in the girls.
Below are the complete rosters for each team.
Girls
Cheyenna Alvarado (Cheyenne East)
Emma Jacobson (Cheyenne East)
Ally Fertig (Douglas)
Joslin Igo (Douglas)
Kam Townsend (Douglas)
Annie Mitzel (Sheridan)
Gabby Drube (Thunder Basin)
Sydney Solem (Thunder Basin)
Katlyn Louderback (Upton)
Angela Astorga (Wyoming Indian)
Boys
- Luke Hladky (Campbell County)
- Jefferson Neary (Campbell County)
- Dalton Peterson (Encampment)
- Bryan Beaver St. Clair (Lander)
- Mason Marchant (Powell)
- Jared Lucas (Riverton)
- Sam Lecholat (Sheridan)
- Kolter Merritt (Star Valley)
- Mack Page (Worland)
- Rudy Sanford (Worland)