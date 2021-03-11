SHERIDAN — After playing just two and a half years on the offensive line, Sheridan High School football senior Khalil Rios’ hard work and selflessness resulted in the Bronc signing to play with the South Dakota Mines football program in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
“I’m super excited,” Rios said. “I’m really grateful for this opportunity to move on to the next level and play and advance my education.”
Offensive lineman coach Kevin Rizer remembers when Rios played as a running back through Rios’ freshman year and half of his sophomore year. After a game, Rizer pitched the offensive lineman position to Rios and, thus, Rios’ transition began to become a lineman.
Rios played as a third-string center at one point and filled whatever need the Broncs had on the offensive line, working to earn his spot in Sheridan’s rotation.
“Anything we asked of Khalil, he did,” Rizer said. “... It was pretty neat to have a kid that selfless.”
The South Dakota Mines football program represents the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the NCAA Division II, and Rios plans to study mechanical engineering while playing for the Hardrockers.
“I think I can bring to the football team another level of hard work and dedication,” Rios said. “I’m going to be dedicated to the team and make sure I can make everyone there, not just myself included, a better player and a better man.”
South Dakota, which finished 2-2 in a shortened 2020 schedule, begins its 2021 season against the Missouri University of Science and Technology Miners at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.