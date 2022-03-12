SHERIDAN — Taylor Kelting’s break lasted maybe 48 hours.
Last Friday and Saturday, he coached his Sheridan High School indoor track team to a boys state title, a girls third-place finish and more than a half dozen individual championships at the state meet in Gillette.
By Monday afternoon, he was back at it, leading Sheridan’s outdoor track and field team in its first day of spring practice. The team will compete at its first meet next Saturday in either Casper or Buffalo and begin its sprint toward the state finals in mid-May.
How did Kelting spend last Sunday, his lone full day away?
“I planned for the outdoor season,” he said, laughing.
He’ll have his hands full this spring, too. After rostering about 100 athletes during the winter indoor track season, Sheridan’s spring track and field team has approximately 150 — “by far” the most it’s ever had. Kelting said the only team that ever came close to that number was an indoor squad that peaked at 140 a couple of years ago.
Sheridan has six assistant coaches, plus head coach Kelting, to wrangle all of them.
The first week of spring practice was a little more laid back than it will be the rest of the season, though. The athletes who competed at the state indoor meet had the week off before diving back in next week.
“Lots of nothing,” junior Patrick Aasby said of what he had on the docket the past few days.
Well, theoretically, they had a free week.
“I only gave myself a two-day break, and that’s because coaches forced me to,” senior thrower Matthew Ingalls said. “Every single day is a grind.”
He smiled.
Runners, like junior Austin Akers, took a few days off before some light running toward the end of the week. To take it easy while still staying in shape, Akers said he would probably drop from 30 miles a week to about six this week.
“They’ve established a base,” Kelting said of the indoor competitors who will also participate this spring. “You can train them at a completely different cycle than you can with a kid who hasn’t done anything.”
The athletes who did practice this week were stuck in the hallways of Sheridan High School instead of on the track surrounding Homer Scott Field because of the cold temperatures. Kelting hopes to go outdoors as it warms up next week, which allows for way more freedom. More space equals better coaching and training, and it’s more beneficial to run on the surface the athletes will eventually compete on than in the high school hallways.
They want to continue building on the foundation they’ve set the past few seasons. Last year, the Sheridan boys team claimed its first state title since 1959. The girls squad placed sixth in the state. Many of the same upperclassmen standouts remain.
“We kind of start over and completely build up again to get them where they need to be (the first few practices),” Kelting said. “We go back to general stuff about mechanics so everyone is at the same starting point.”
So much for a break.