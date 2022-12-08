SHERIDAN — Colson Coon has a decision to make before spring. He has options, but it won’t be easy.
The 2021-22 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year has a few options to sift through to decide where he’ll play collegiate football.
Coon received a preferred walk-on offer to play for Montana State in October. He then was offered the same opportunity on an official visit at Mississippi State in late November. Coon also received his first Division I full-ride offer from Northern Colorado of the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Coon scored 38 total touchdowns, including 34 rushing scores. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry for Sheridan High School and 2,499 total yards this season. Between playing running back and kicker, he was responsible for 300 points this season as the Broncs won back-to-back state championships. His 519 yards rushing in the semifinal is a Wyoming 11-man record.
Coon sees pros and cons of each college option. There is also more time for more schools to offer.
Coon could commit to Montana State and play with his brother Garrett Coon in Bozeman. Garrett Coon has amassed 246 yards and 40 attempts and scored a rushing touchdown well as a receiving TD in his sophomore season at running back. Colson Coon would have to pay his own way, unless he earned a full-ride scholarship. Garrett Coon also came to Bozeman as a preferred walk-on.
“I’ve never played with him. The one time I would have got to play with him was soccer my freshman year and his senior year,” Colson Coon said. “That ended up getting canceled because of COVID, so I've never been able to play on the same team. It would be super cool to join him at Montana State.”
Colson Coon said he’s been at a game in Bozeman for the Mutant State-Montana rivalry game and said he could see himself playing in that environment.
“It's a crazy atmosphere, because you have people from both Missoula and Bozeman and the fans get so into it,” Coon said. “And it's just such a cool atmosphere to be around. It would be amazing to play in one of those games. It's one of the best rivalries, I think, in college football.”
Coon was unable to attend this years’ Cat-Griz game, because he was taking an official visit to Starkville, Mississippi, to see the campus at Mississippi State. He was able to meet much of the Bulldog football staff including head coach Mike Leach.
“It was kind of crazy meeting coach Leach. He's one of the best college football coaches,” Coon said. “He’s super funny. He was easy to talk to and he's just a great guy. It was fun. It was so cool to meet him.”
Mississippi State competes in the Southeastern Conference with some of the best competition in college football including Alabama and Georgia.
“It was pretty crazy, honestly,” Coon said. “It was super cool to see all the nice stuff they have for athletes. They have a huge, incredible stadium and just everything that school does for the football team is just so amazing.”
Coon received a preferred walk-on offer on his visit to the SEC school by staff member Matt Dudek.
“You’re betting on yourself as a preferred walk-on player. In the SEC, that’s a big stage to really bet on yourself,” said Colson’s father, Cody Coon. “If you're confident in yourself it could work out and maybe be able to earn a scholarship in a year or so.”
Cody Coon also said he would value seeing his sons play for the same team at Montana State and mentioned that a full-ride scholarship to Northern Colorado is lucrative.
Colson said the downside to playing at Mississippi State is how far away it is from home. Starkville is 1,570 miles from Sheridan.
“I think I can see that,” Colson Coon said of playing in the SEC. “I feel like I'd have a lot of work to do and I'd be far away from home. So that would be tough. But then again, I believe in myself and go and work as hard as I can and do what I can to prove myself.”
Colson Coon said his offer from Northern Colorado came out of nowhere. Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry contacted someone on staff at Northern Colorado to vouch for Coon. The next day, he received the offer.
“It's definitely something that I've always wanted,” Coon said of receiving a Division I full-ride offer. “I’m the first one in the family to get that. I was super excited about it. Getting that offer also helps me think about going to school there, because that's a Division I school and they want me.”
Colson said it would be ideal to be less than a six hour drive home. The Bears play in Greeley, Colorado.
One school that doesn’t have much interest that has taken the family by surprise is the University of Wyoming.
Coon said there was initial interest but only receives a text per month by a Cowboy football staff member.
“I’m one of those people that's frustrated about it,” Cody Coon said. “I see all these kids are leaving the transfer portal at Wyoming and I'm like, ’If you recruited more Wyoming kids, you wouldn't have a transfer portal problem.’ And they might come back and say that there's not enough good athletes or football players in the state of Wyoming to recruit and to that I'm calling BS on that. I think it's total crap that there's not more opportunities for Wyoming kids to play at the University of Wyoming. If they only give one Wyoming kid a football scholarship a year, that's total garbage.”
Cody Coon also pointed out the rosters on Montana and Montana State are full of in-state players.
Colson Coon also expressed his frustration from the lack of pursuit from the in-state university.
“At this point, I probably won't go to Wyoming. I feel like if they would have had more interest in me, I definitely would have considered it. But now I'm just kind of over it,” Coon said.
Coon said the person that’s recruited him the hardest has been Montana State running back coach Jimmy Beal. The relationship between Beal and Coon could impact his decision.
Coon feels like he has proven himself at Sheridan High School and believes athletes from Wyoming like himself are underrated.
“When people have put up the numbers that I've put up for the past two years against 4A schools, even in Wyoming, if the teams aren’t as good, it's not something you can just do easily,” Coon said.
“It’s not like all the teams in Wyoming suck compared to other schools. I think some Wyoming schools gave me very good competition. And I know there's a lot of great athletes in Wyoming. It just sucks because we can't get the exposure like that other states can,” he continued. “I think the recruiting process is hard because people don't look to Wyoming as a place where they can get star athletes.”