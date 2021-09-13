SHERIDAN — Before the third set against Cody Saturday, one of Hanah Sullivan’s teammates reminded her of something.
“You’re a great setter. You can do this.”
Sheridan head coach Lori Byrd emphasized the same type of message to all the Lady Broncs. Down 2-0 in their first home match of the season, they needed some confidence.
They responded by playing their best set of the day, winning it 25-22, although Sheridan lost the overall match 3-1 (15-25, 13-25, 25-22, 7-25) to the Fillies.
“The biggest part is just getting the confidence up,” Byrd said. “They haven’t had a lot of wins, so just building up their confidence and making sure they think they can play this game. We have to get that passion in their hearts.”
Cody improved its record to 7-1 while the Lady Broncs fell to 4-10.
A pair of one-sided runs sealed the first two sets for the Fillies.
In the first, Cody held a 9-7 lead before going on a 16-8 run to win it. In the second, the score was knotted at 8, but the Fillies finished with a 17-5 stretch.
Sheridan was down — mentally and physically — against a tough team.
But after huddling together between sets, the Lady Broncs opened the third with a 6-1 run, forcing a Cody timeout. The score was tied twice throughout the set, first at 8 and then at 20, but Sheridan claimed it 25-22.
“I feel like we started trusting that they (Sullivan’s teammates) can do their jobs,” Sullivan, a senior setter, said. “They’re there for a reason. It just clicked.”
The Lady Broncs even fired up the crowd, their first full home gym since the 2019 season.
“It made me feel super cool,” Sullivan said of the large attendance. “And on the team, you could just see the effect on people. It was awesome, especially after last year.”
Now, how do they harness that third-set feeling and carry it forward?
“That’s what we’re working on,” Byrd said. “It’s the talk of our locker room all the time. When we played that third game today, we were playing as a team and everybody was working hard … We’ve got to build confidence in ourselves and not get down on ourselves so much.”
Byrd liked her team’s communication and movement during the third set.
Those two aspects did not translate to the fourth set, a 25-7 Sheridan loss, though.
“The fourth game was just not our game,” Byrd said. “We just didn’t play well.”
She said the Lady Broncs will focus on better serve receiving and more consistent hitting in practice going forward.
And higher confidence levels.
Saturday, Sullivan led Sheridan with 16 assists. Junior outside hitter Brooke Larsen put down seven kills and senior libero Brynn Burton finished with 13 digs, both team highs.
Next weekend, the Lady Broncs again will split their time between their home court and the road. They host Thunder Basin at 5 p.m. Friday before heading to Campbell County for a noon match Saturday.