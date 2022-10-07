SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School announced this week that they’re replacing the field turf at Homer Scott Field in July 2023.
The turf was laid before the 2008 season. It is now the oldest turf surface in Wyoming. The new turf will bring some changes in the design, but those changes haven’t yet been solidified. Sheridan Activities Director Kasey Garnhart did say the turf will remain mostly green and won’t resemble Boise State’s blue turf that has been called “smurf turf.”
Head coach Jeff Mowry expressed the new turf is something the players care and are excited about.
“They love a beautiful field. You can't blame them for that,” Mowry said.
Former Activities Director and head football coach Don Julian said the current turf’s warranty lasted eight years. Garnhart and Julian expressed they’re happy the product lasted 15 years.
Julian said when the football field was grass, it was only used roughly 30 times a year. The grass would have worn out to play safely if it were used any more than the allotted amount. Today, the surface is used more than 500 times a year.
“I think you get a lot of community involvement and a lot of community pride with it,” Julian said.
Julian estimates the price of grass was $1,600 every time the grass surface was used, compared to $112 for the turf.
Sheridan was just four years removed from the school record 14-game losing streak when the turf was laid in 2008.
The Broncs have been dominant on the turf, recording 91 games, with 71 of those as wins and 22 of those as playoff victories.. The turf has been played on by seven state title winners. All seven teams played at home for the semi-championship game.
The Broncs also delivered their fair share of blowouts on the turf. Sheridan won by 56 points on three separate occasions against Cheyenne South in 2011, 2019 and 2021.
The team wasted no time playing a quality opponent on the new turf in 2008. The Broncs fell to Montana’s Custer County by a score of 14-10. Custer County went on to win the Montana state championship that year.
Sheridan’s first win on the turf came two weeks later with a thrilling 10-9 victory over Natrona County. It was the Broncs’ first win over Natrona County since 1997 and remains as one of the best games ever played on the turf according to Julian.
“That game was big, it was a game that propelled us. The program was starting to turn,” Julian said.
One of the better games played on the surface was the 2009 semi-championship game against Kelly Walsh. Sheridan’s Drew Slikker kicked the game-winning field goal with 13 seconds left to win the game 9-7.
“It was just a massive game,” Julian said. “On our winning drive we were at third and 28 or something like that. We had been sacked on first and second down and were able to get into field goal range.”
Sheridan defeated an undefeated Natrona County in the last game of the 2010 season. The Broncs returned a kickoff late. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, the Broncs converted on a two-point conversion to win the game 18-17.
Sheridan also won a late thriller against Natrona County in 2017. The Broncs went ahead early, but the Mustangs wouldn’t go away. Natrona County recovered an onside kick after a score, then the quarterback fake spiked the ball and scored to tie the game. Sheridan escaped in overtime with Aaron Woodward’s short pass to current Wyoming Cowboy tight end Parker Christensen who dove into the corner of the end zone to win 37-34.
There were a pair of nail-biters this season as well. All three home games have been decided by one possession. In the season-opener against Cheyenne Central, Colson Coon missed a field goal with 22 seconds left, but a bad lateral was recovered by Dane Steel. Coon found redemption in kicking the game-winner, winning 24-21.
Then last week the Broncs avenged their only loss of the 2021 season by defeating Cheyenne East. After finding themselves down 14-0, the Broncs came storming back. The Broncs took the lead for the final time with Steel’s kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
“It's been a great home field advantage,” Julian said. “Our record on the field speaks for itself. It just goes to show you that when you when a community comes together, and builds something like that and the kids get behind it, and are a part of it, it really creates a lot of great feelings… and that’s why I’m excited about the new turf.”
