SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School announced this week that they’re replacing the field turf at Homer Scott Field in July 2023.

 The turf was laid before the 2008 season. It is now the oldest turf surface in Wyoming. The new turf will bring some changes in the design, but those changes haven’t yet been solidified. Sheridan Activities Director Kasey Garnhart did say the turf will remain mostly green and won’t resemble Boise State’s blue turf that has been called “smurf turf.”

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

