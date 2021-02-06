SHERIDAN — Twenty seconds past the halfway mark of the second quarter of the Sheridan High School boys basketball team’s game against Cheyenne Central Friday night, senior Zach Koltiska broke a nearly minute-long scoring drought for the Broncs with a 3-pointer.
Koltiska’s basket pushed Sheridan’s lead to 25-18 with 3:38 left to play in the half, and the Broncs student section and Sheridan bench cheered the score. After facing foul trouble to start the game, Koltiska drawing a charge on Central’s junior Nathanial Talich at the other end of the court, however, elicited an even greater decibel-level of cheers.
The confidence on the offensive end of the floor and effort to protect the paint on defense from Koltiska in the second quarter epitomized how head coach Jeff Martini had hoped his team would play. Broncs teammate junior Frank Sinclair noted Koltiska drawing several charges throughout the contest stood out as a display of the entire team’s tough performance en route to a 55-46 win over the Indians.
“I thought our guys did a good job sticking to our game plan and what we wanted to do,” Martini said.
Sheridan’s win, avenging an 81-63 loss to a nearly identical Central team from last season, pushes its record to 11-1 (4-0 conference) while the Indians fall to 9-2 (2-1 conference).
“It’s fun to beat them when we lost to them last year,” Sinclair said.
Prior to Friday night’s contest, the Indians led the 4A in team shooting, rebounding and team defense and ranked fourth in team scoring, averaging 66.4 points. Sheridan’s only statistical advantage over Central came from ranking third in team scoring and averaging just one point more per game.
The Indians boasted the fourth and fifth best scorers in the 4A East in Talich, who averaged 17.8 points per game, and senior Brady Storebo, who averaged 16.8 points per game. Storebo edged Sheridan's Sam Lecholat on the stats sheet, as the Broncs senior ranked as the 4A East’s sixth-best scorer and averaged 16.7 points before Friday’s game.
But the Broncs had been sure to focus on protecting the paint and forcing the Indians to take shots from outside, while crashing nearly every board in an effort to out-rebound Central that pulls down an average of 38.6 rebounds per game.
“Pressure, pressure, pressure,” Martini called to his team before the contest began.
When the Broncs applied pressure in the opening minutes of the contest, however, the whistle blew several times to signal a pair of defensive fouls as Central jumped to a 4-0 lead. Lecholat scored Sheridan’s first field goal of the game after the Broncs worked the floor to find the senior a mismatch down low.
Because the score showed a 16-11 Sheridan deficit after eight minutes of play and then a 30-25 advantage at halftime, the Broncs’ ability to weather the physicality of the Indians and settle into the contest showed after 16 minutes of play.
With 3-pointers from Lecholat, junior Cole Leach and another from Lecholat, the home team took a 10-point lead in the third quarter and never looked back. Spurred on by the student section, clad in what it interpreted as 1980s gear, and the blue and gold home crowd, the Broncs frustrated the Indians defensively and continued to shoot well for the remainder of the contest.
“I liked our confidence offensively,” Martini said. “The guys stepped up. They shot the ball. They were very confident. They didn’t second-guess themselves very much, and that’s what we constantly preach, ‘Just go and shoot. You have to shoot when you’re open.’ I was more impressed in a game like that where everything is difficult, to be able to step up and shoot and shoot well.”
The solid shooting proved necessary, as Martini pointed out the Broncs could have performed better defensively in the waning minutes of the contest, though it helped when Sheridan limited Talich to 12 points and held Storebo to 10 points, several baskets fewer than their averages.
Lecholat finished with 22 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc, while senior Sean Sanders had a double-digit point total as well with 12 points, though Martini highlighted the Broncs win as a total team effort.
“That’s what I told our guys, ‘It was a team effort, even if your stats weren’t great,’” Martini said. “‘By you going to get a tip, hitting it to somebody else or getting a rebound — all those little things matter to us.’”
The Broncs were scheduled to host Cheyenne East at 1 p.m. Saturday, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather. Sheridan will play Cheyenne South on the road at 7 p.m. next Friday.