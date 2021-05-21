SHERIDAN — The first day of the respective classes State Championship Track and Field meet in Casper featured numerous top eight finishes for Sheridan County athletes, as they attempt to win team titles after three days of competition. Day one featured two individual championships and two relay victories, both for Sheridan and Tongue River high schools.
Additionally, the Lady Eagles 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team broke the 2A record by over six seconds. Jazlyn Ryan, Katy Kalasinsky, Jane Pendergast and Addie Pendergast finished with a time of 4:19.03 and broke the previous 4:25.15 record set in 2019 by Kemmerer.
Below are the top eight results for Sheridan County’s teams. Complete results can be found on WHSAA.org.
4A Results
Girls
3,200-meter run
- Fourth place: Abby Newton — 11 minutes, 55.23 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
- Eighth place: Addy Bolton, Megan Hodges, Vivian Morey, Danika Palmer — 4 minutes, 30.17 seconds
High jump
- Second place: Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 2 inches
- Fourth place: Preslee Moser — 5-00.00
Shot put
- Fourth place: Alex Cameron — 40 feet, 4.25 inches
- Seventh place: Maggie McStay — 37-11
Boys
3,200-meter run
- Third place: David Standish — 9 minutes, 53.91 seconds
- Fifth place: Austin Akers — 9:57.15
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
- First place: Caiden Martin, Dominic Kaszas, Izak Aksamit, Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 37.53 seconds
Pole vault
- Second place: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet
- Fourth place: Gaige Tarver — 13
Discus
- First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 160 feet, 2 inches
- Sixth place: Quinton Mangus — 143-11
2A results
Girls
3,200-meter run
- Seventh place: Tongue River’s Liz Heser — 14 minutes, 16.89 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
- First place: Tongue River’s Jazlyn Ryan, Katy Kalasinsky, Jane Pendergast, Addie Pendergast — 4 minutes, 19.03 seconds
Long jump
- First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 17 feet
- Fourth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann — 15 feet, 8.25 inches
- Tongue River’s Izzy Carbert — 14-10.5
Boys
3,200-meter run
- Third place: Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler — 10 minutes, 41.91 seconds
- Eighth place: Tongue River’s Jason Barron — 11:20.69
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
- Second place: Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, Greg Bolds, Garrett Ostler, Al Spotted — 3 minutes, 46.42 seconds
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris, AJ Moline, Christian Walker, Cade Butler — 4:06.37
Long jump
- Second place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 20 feet, 9 inches
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris — 19-6.5
- Eighth place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 18-9.75