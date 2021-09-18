SHERIDAN — With the game on the line, the Sheridan Broncs tried a new play. It might just be Colson Coon’s new favorite.
The Broncs’ offense stood with a 4th-and-1 at their own 31-yard line, trailing the Rock Springs Tigers 24-20. A minute and a half remained.
Senior quarterback Carl Askins dropped back as his offensive line bailed to right and Coon hid himself in the commotion. Askins dumped a screen pass to Coon, who caught a few blocks, sliced back toward the middle of the field and used all the speed he had for a go-ahead, 69-yard touchdown.
Ballgame.
Sheridan knocked off the Tigers 27-24 Friday at Homer Scott Field to become the only undefeated 4A team in the state. Both teams entered with 3-0 records.
“We always say in all of our meetings, ‘Believe in yourself, believe in the guy next to you and believe in the system,’” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “I think they did that for four quarters. It was just a great example of what you can do when you do that.”
Coon’s touchdown was an innocent pass around the line of scrimmage — the type typically bottled up unless run to perfection. When Coon caught it with his back to the defense, he simply hoped he wasn’t going to get smashed by Rock Springs defenders when he turned around.
He didn’t.
“I turned around, and I saw field,” he said. “My eyes lit up … I got a good block from one of my receivers, and I cut back into the middle of the field. I knew I was gone.”
Sophomore Dane Steel followed right behind Coon to the end zone, yelling in celebration for the final few yards. The whole offense soon joined them, but Sheridan’s defense had to hold strong for the final 1:20 to seal the win.
It did, capping a wild fourth quarter.
The Broncs led 20-7 at the beginning of the period.
Then, things got interesting.
The Tigers started the quarter with the ball and drove down to the goal line. After being stuffed by the Sheridan defense on back-to-back plays, they punched in a third-down touchdown to make it 20-14 with 10 minutes to go.
The Broncs punted on their next drive, and Rock Springs capitalized with a touchdown toss to top weapon Isaac Schoenfeld.
For the first three quarters, Sheridan largely kept Schoenfeld in check. He got going as the Tigers got going in the fourth and finished with five catches for 61 yards.
“When you look at his stats, they’re still going to be pretty good,” Mowry said. “But I thought we did a pretty fair job on him.”
After Schoenfeld’s score, the Broncs turned the ball over in their own territory, setting up a Rock Springs field goal that pushed it to 24-20 with less than two minutes remaining.
Then came Coon’s new play, the Sheridan defensive stop, a clock-killing kneel and a celebration.
“(Rock Springs) is solid,” said Coon, who also hauled in a touchdown in the first half. “We can’t just think this is the state championship. We have to bounce back. We’re going to see them again. They’re really good. We have to stay disciplined and keep getting to work.”
The Broncs will go back to work and look to stay undefeated at Cheyenne East next Friday. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and air on the NFHS Network.