The Wyoming 307 under-16 soccer team competed in Las Vegas Nov. 25-26. The team was 1-1-2 for the weekend and tied the 10th ranked team in a scoreless draw. Breck Reed and Bryce Child from Sheridan made the trip.

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming 307 Under-16 soccer team played a tournament in the City of Lights. 

The U16 team from the Wyoming Soccer Association comprises children from all over the Cowboy state. There are four players that attend Sheridan High School: Bryce Child, Breck Reed, Beck Haswell and Evan Ballew. Child and Reed were able to play in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic tournament Nov. 25-26. 

