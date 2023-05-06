SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School recognized their senior soccer players as the girls and boys Bronc teams faced Thunder Basin Friday at Homer Scott Field.
The Sheridan girls team was challenged with the task of facing the undefeated Lady Bolts and lost 1-0. The Lady Broncs held their own as the game remained scoreless until Thunder Basin scored the game winner with 45 seconds remaining in the contest.
Sheridan threatened to score with six minutes left when Sydney Warnke crossed a pass to Parker Treide, who was briefly contacted by the goaltender to collect the save.
The Lady Broncs recognized five seniors: Olivia Ballew, Sydni Bilyeu, Ella Kessner, Catie Kuehl and Kayleigh Thomas.
Only four seniors played as Bilyeu, a returned All-State player, is recovering from a torn ACL that occurred during the basketball season. Bilyeu took on the role of an assistant coach in her playing absence.
“As hard as her injury has been, she approaches her recovery and leadership on this team with the same grace and drive as always,” head coach Kevin Rizer said.
Rizer expressed his gratitude for the senior group.
“They’re a quality group of kids. They work hard and lead well by example. They’re great to be around,” Rizer said.
The Lady Broncs will be the No. 5 seed in the regional tournament and face No. 4 seed Campbell County 5 p.m. Thursday at Big Horn High School.
The boys team blanked Thunder Basin 2-0 following the girls game.
The boys team was leading 1-0 when a lightning delay stopped the game with 4 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the first half.
Evan Ballew kicked a corner and a Bolt defender cleared his pass into the net for the goal with over 12 minutes remaining in the half.
Head coach Wade Kinsey described his 11 seniors with one word in the senior program: Cael Gilbertson (responsible), Esdras Portillo (positive), Wyatt Brown (leader), Danny Magera (technical), Huib Verbeek (joyful), Alejandro Dorrego (gamer), Colson Coon (unforgettable), Jacob Hayworth (unselfish), Mark Gilbert (barometer), Paison Buszkiewic (fighter) and Alex Jack (passionate).
Magera has led the team this season with 1.5 goals per match, according to MaxPreps. Kinsey expressed Magera’s hard work has paid off.
“He’s put in countless hours working on his craft. From an early age he could be found at games and camps year-round,” Kinsey said.
Coon has led the Broncs with 1.5 assists per match.
“You know you might be a part of something special when he’s competing. He shines in the big moments," Kinsey said.
Following the lightning delay, Coon netted the Broncs second goal of the night.
The No. 3 seed Broncs also faces Campbell County, the No. 6 seed at Homer Scott Field Thursday at 5 p.m.